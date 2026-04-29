How to protect your pension from a midlife curveball

The problem with long-term savings goals – like retirement – is that it’s easy for more pressing financial challenges to take precedence.

From childcare to home renovations, holidays to spiralling bills and potentially university fees, there are often pressures that feel more demanding than a distant retirement.

Even if you’re making some contributions into your pension each month, it’s tempting to put full-blown retirement planning on the back burner, until you’ve got more money to spare. You’ll pay more in when the kids leave home, when you get a pay rise or the mortgage has been paid off.

But while you might think of your 50s as the decade where you’ll really prioritise your pension, it can sometimes be an unexpectedly difficult period of your life.

Midlife challenges

Nobody likes to contemplate the fact that their lifestyle could take a turn for the worse. But as you enter your 50s, there’s a greater risk of problems that could jeopardise the amounts you can earn and save.

Work

Lots of us, understandably, assume that our earnings will keep rising steadily as we progress through our careers. But the age of peak earnings is actually 47, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Of course, not all of us will see our earnings drop – the figure is arguably skewed by the fact that higher earners retiring early will bring down the median figure. Nonetheless, it’s important not to underestimate some of the challenges that could present themselves.

ONS data shows that the risk of redundancy is generally greatest among those over 50. And, unfortunately, it may not be the ideal stage of life to find yourself job hunting. The Centre for Ageing Better, describes ageing as “the least scrutinised and most widely accepted form of discrimination in the UK”. When you do find new work, you may find yourself on a lower salary.

Or, it may be that you simply reach a point in your life where your appetite to remain in a competitive or stressful workplaces wanes and you simply want to slow down and do something more enjoyable before you retire.

Health

It’s also an unfortunate fact of life that your health may deteriorate as you get older.

The latest government figures suggest that 54% of people who were out of work due to long-term sickness were aged between 50 and 64, equivalent to 1.4 million people.

And it’s not always life-threatening illnesses that can keep you off work. Analysis of Civil Service absence rates in 2025, attributed almost half of long-term absence (47.1%) to mental health problems.

Meanwhile, one in 10 women who worked through the menopause, quit their job altogether as a result of their symptoms, according to research from the Fawcett Society.

Care

It’s not just your own health that could affect your ability to earn.

Some 2.6 million people have had to quit their job to care for a loved one, according to research from Carers UK.

Most unpaid carers are aged between 55 and 59, and 59% (overall) are women.

Carers UK State of Caring survey 2025 found that 69% of those carers who are still employed, said that they hadn’t been able to focus on their career, while 61% said that their caring responsibilities had limited their employment options. One in five had to take on a lower-paid job.

Stopping pension contributions in your 50s: the impact on your retirement

If you find yourself unable to make further contributions into your pension in your 50s, it could have a significant impact on your eventual retirement.

Let’s take two 55-year-olds with £100,000 already saved in a pension.

If our first stayed in work, contributing 10% of their £50,000 salary into their pot (increasing by 2.5% a year), 12 years later they would have a pension worth £272,758 (assuming 5% growth) when they reach 67 (state pension age).

But life throws our second individual a curveball and they can’t make further contributions into their pension. As a result, their £100,000 pot is only worth £181,985 when they turn 67 – a difference of more than £90,000.

And their retirement income could be reduced even further, if their circumstances mean they need to call on their pension earlier than they anticipated (you can access your pension from age 55, rising to 57 in 2028).