Is a SIPP a good pension option for the self-employed?

Benefits of a SIPP for the self-employed

Flexible contributions

Many self-employed people see their income fluctuate from month to month. A SIPP allows you to flex your contributions in line with your income, subject to any minimums set by your provider and the annual and lifetime allowances set by the government. Annual and lifetime allowances.

Investment choice

A SIPP gives you access to a broad range of investments including shares and funds. In exactly the same way you decide how to run your business, you can choose where your pension savings are invested.

Tax benefits on contributions

The tax benefits on contributions will depend on how your business is set up.

Self-employed

If you are freelance or a contractor and your pension contributions are from your taxable income, you will receive tax relief at 20%. Pay £80 into your SIPP and it will be topped up with 20% tax relief, turning your contribution into £100 in your pension.

On top of this, you will be able claim back further tax relief through your self-assessment tax return if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer.

Limited company

If you have set up a limited company, you can make contributions to your SIPP directly from your pre-taxed company income. This saves you paying tax and national insurance on the money as income and also saves the limited company employer’s national insurance on the contribution.

This type of contribution also reduces your limited company’s profits and its corporation tax liability.

Tax-efficient investment growth

Investments held in your SIPP grow free of tax. There is no income tax or capital gains tax due on any investment growth or dividends.

Tax-free lump sum

Once you reach age 55 (57 from 2028) you can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free. This can be taken as one, or many, lump sums.

Good for consolidating older pensions

A SIPP can be a good home for any older pensions you might have accumulated over your working life. Combining smaller pensions into a SIPP makes it easier to plan for retirement as everything is in the same place. It can also be more cost-efficient, especially where a SIPP provider charges a flat fee.