The US week ahead: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Twitter

We're deep into results time, and some of the globe's biggest companies publish numbers over the next few days. Lee Wild reports.

Third quarter earnings season goes super-size, with some of the best-known global brands and most valuable publicly-listed companies in the US reporting across the week.

Tech giants Microsoft, Amazon and Google owner Alphabet, three of interactive investor customers' 20 hottest US stocks in September, post earnings statements on Wednesday and Thursday after the bell.

In the macroeconomic calendar the high profile event of the week is the release of US jobless claims on Thursday. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the first week of October but remained near a 49-year low.

Companies reporting Monday through Friday include:

Monday 22 October

Tuesday 23 October

Wednesday 24 October

Thursday 25 October

Friday 26 October

Source: nasdaq.com

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