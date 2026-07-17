Week Ahead: 3i Group, BT, Centrica, Compass, Fresnillo
Results season has started in earnest, with plenty of FTSE 350 stocks reporting to keep investors interested. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th July 2026 13:16
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 20 July
Trading statements
Big Yellow
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow, Clean Power Hydrogen
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
- Must read: UK inflation, JD Wetherspoon, BT, easyJet
Tuesday 21 July
Trading statements
Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Gateley Holdings, Kier Group, MHA, Midwich Group, Mitie, Mony Group, SThree, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, B&M European Value Retail, discoverIE Group, Fidelity China Special Situations, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Hardide, JD Sports Fashion, Mitie
Wednesday 22 July
Trading statements
Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), FRP Advisory Group, Greencore Group, Hochschild Mining, JD Wetherspoon, Liontrust Asset Management, PensionBee, Reach
AGM/EGM
HICL Infrastructure, Huddled Group, Ninety One, Norcros, Record, Rome Resources, Tate & Lyle
Thursday 23 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, QinetiQ, SSE
Trading statements
3i Group Ord (LSE:III), Airtel Africa, AJ Bell, Anglo American, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Centrica (LSE:CNA), City of London Investment Group, CVS Group, easyJet, Howden Joinery, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Sindall, Naked Wines, Relx, TheWorks.co.uk
AGM/EGM
Arkle Resources, Inspiration Healthcare, Kistos Holdings, Maintel Holdings, Motorpoint, Octopus AIM VCT, Orchard Funding Group, Oxford Instruments, Touchstone Exploration, TR Property Investment Trust, Workspace Group
Friday 24 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Cadence Minerals, Cirata, CMC Markets, EJF Investments, Fiinu, Mindflair, Oracle Power, Phoenix Copper, Potentially AI, Truetide, Upland Resources
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