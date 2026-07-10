20 hottest tech stocks of the week: Kioxia, SpaceX, Micron

Deutsche Bank highlights one chart which shows how the “whole world has gone AI crazy”. The research team there points out that the semiconductor memory manufacturer Kioxia Holding is now the largest company in Japan. It was worth around $8 billion (£6 billion) 12 months ago, but was 46 times larger a few weeks ago, soaring to a high of around $345 billion last month before a major pullback.

Longer term, chipmakers have soared this year, thanks to AI-driven demand and constrained supply, with the iShares MSCI Global Semicondctrs ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:SEMI) up 170% year-on-year. However, notable selling pressure has come into play in recent weeks.

Focus has been on the sector after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) reported record quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations. However, its shares sold off amid sky-high expectations and on the back of profit taking after a recent strong run. This dragged other chipmakers like SK Hynix, Micron and Sandisk lower, but the sector has since been attempting to regain ground.

SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX), the second most-bought stock on the ii platform so far this week, joined the Nasdaq 100 index on Tuesday. However, the stock closed below its IPO opening price of $150 for two straight sessions following its fast-tracked inclusion in the tech heavy index.

After a strong start to life as a public company last month with shares rocketing to a closing high of $201.80 on 16 June, SpaceX’s positive momentum has been waning. But analysts are bullish overall, with a majority of ‘buy’ recommendations and an average price target of $246.88, representing around 67% upside from its current share price.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 6-8 July 2026.

Week Ahead

Netflix

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) releases second-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday and is among the most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform this week.

It has been a challenging year so far for the streaming giant which has been grappling with the departure of its co-founder and chair Reed Hastings, the collapse of its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deal and a 20% slide in its share price year-to-date.

According to Refinitiv, Netflix is expected to report Q2 revenue of $12.59 billion up from $12.25 billion last quarter. Earnings per share is anticipated to hit $0.79 down from $1.23 quarter-on-quarter. Although last period’s earnings result was inflated by the WBD termination fee.

The World Cup, which started on 11 June, could be a headwind for Netflix in the second quarter, with football fans diverting their attention away from the streaming service. That explains why Netflix is reportedly interested in obtaining the rights to the next World Cups in 2030 and 2034, according to CNBC. Netflix has already won the rights to the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031.

Netflix has been looking to diversify beyond the competitive TV and movie streaming market, expanding into live sports and related content by securing some rights to NFL and WWE broadcasts as well as The Rest is Football podcast, which covers the World Cup.

Shares in Netflix have struggled since the peak in mid-April and are down more than 40% over the past 12 months, making the stock much cheaper and more attractive on a valuation basis than they were a year ago.

The analyst community is optimistic towards the stock in aggregate with a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation and an average price target of $114.39, up more than 50% from the current share price. According to Refinitiv, there are 40 buys, 12 holds and 0 sells on the stock. However, some analyst teams have trimmed their target price on Netflix this month including Citigroup, Bernstein, and HSBC.