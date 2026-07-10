20 hottest tech stocks of the week: Kioxia, SpaceX, Micron
With the US technology sector as hot as ever, ii’s head of investment runs through the most-bought tech stocks, latest news and upcoming results.
10th July 2026 10:39
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
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Credit: SpaceX via Flickr.
Chipmakers dominate most-bought list
Chipmakers dominate the list of most bought tech stocks on the ii platform so far this week. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) maintained its position at the top of the leaderboard while Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) pushed higher up the list.
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Focus has been on the sector after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) reported record quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations. However, its shares sold off amid sky-high expectations and on the back of profit taking after a recent strong run. This dragged other chipmakers like SK Hynix, Micron and Sandisk lower, but the sector has since been attempting to regain ground.
Longer term, chipmakers have soared this year, thanks to AI-driven demand and constrained supply, with the iShares MSCI Global Semicondctrs ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:SEMI) up 170% year-on-year. However, notable selling pressure has come into play in recent weeks.
Kioxia
Deutsche Bank highlights one chart which shows how the “whole world has gone AI crazy”. The research team there points out that the semiconductor memory manufacturer Kioxia Holding is now the largest company in Japan. It was worth around $8 billion (£6 billion) 12 months ago, but was 46 times larger a few weeks ago, soaring to a high of around $345 billion last month before a major pullback.
SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX), the second most-bought stock on the ii platform so far this week, joined the Nasdaq 100 index on Tuesday. However, the stock closed below its IPO opening price of $150 for two straight sessions following its fast-tracked inclusion in the tech heavy index.
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After a strong start to life as a public company last month with shares rocketing to a closing high of $201.80 on 16 June, SpaceX’s positive momentum has been waning. But analysts are bullish overall, with a majority of ‘buy’ recommendations and an average price target of $246.88, representing around 67% upside from its current share price.
20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform
Source: interactive investor, 6-8 July 2026.
Week Ahead
Netflix
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) releases second-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday and is among the most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform this week.
It has been a challenging year so far for the streaming giant which has been grappling with the departure of its co-founder and chair Reed Hastings, the collapse of its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deal and a 20% slide in its share price year-to-date.
According to Refinitiv, Netflix is expected to report Q2 revenue of $12.59 billion up from $12.25 billion last quarter. Earnings per share is anticipated to hit $0.79 down from $1.23 quarter-on-quarter. Although last period’s earnings result was inflated by the WBD termination fee.
The World Cup, which started on 11 June, could be a headwind for Netflix in the second quarter, with football fans diverting their attention away from the streaming service. That explains why Netflix is reportedly interested in obtaining the rights to the next World Cups in 2030 and 2034, according to CNBC. Netflix has already won the rights to the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031.
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Netflix has been looking to diversify beyond the competitive TV and movie streaming market, expanding into live sports and related content by securing some rights to NFL and WWE broadcasts as well as The Rest is Football podcast, which covers the World Cup.
Shares in Netflix have struggled since the peak in mid-April and are down more than 40% over the past 12 months, making the stock much cheaper and more attractive on a valuation basis than they were a year ago.
The analyst community is optimistic towards the stock in aggregate with a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation and an average price target of $114.39, up more than 50% from the current share price. According to Refinitiv, there are 40 buys, 12 holds and 0 sells on the stock. However, some analyst teams have trimmed their target price on Netflix this month including Citigroup, Bernstein, and HSBC.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.