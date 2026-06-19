Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 19 June 2026
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
19th June 2026 11:29
by Dave Baxter from interactive investor
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Investment trusts offer a potential bargain thanks to their closed-ended structure. That happens when a trust’s share price is lower than the value of its underlying investments (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards it.
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In this weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £30 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
SpaceX winners move to ‘discounts’
Investment trusts with insider stakes in Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) have seen their discounts move out this week, likely reflecting the fact that their shares have failed to keep up with the boost delivered to their portfolios.
SpaceX shares popped on their initial public offering (IPO) last Friday, and Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI) and Baillie Gifford US Growth Ord (LSE:USA) all appear in the table this week. All have chunky allocations to the company.
While some investors may have taken profits on such trusts on the back of their SpaceX wins, their shares haven’t done especially badly in the last week. As such, it’s likely the trusts’ shares are struggling to keep up with the SpaceX boost to NAV.
- Understanding space stocks: the next big opportunity?
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- Investing in space: funds, trusts, and ETFs offering a route in
We have some other racy names in the table this week, too: Molten Ventures Ord (LSE:GROW), which has a stake in Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) holding ICEYE, sees some discount widening, as does the punchy artificial intelligence (AI) fund Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL).
Meanwhile, the woes of the renewable energy infrastructure sector have returned to haunt investors once again. This time, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT), which had already proposed a managed wind-down, upset investors by announcing that it would suspend dividend payments.
The shares duly sold off, with the discount moving out past the 60% mark.
|Investment trust
|Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Premium/change over past week (pp)
|Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN)
|Growth Capital
|-7.3
|-13.4
|SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-61.8
|-13.4
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|Global
|-10.4
|-7.4
|Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI)
|Global Smaller Companies
|-8.2
|-6.4
|Livermore Investments Ord (LSE:LIV)
|Flexible Investment
|-33.2
|-5.9
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Ord (LSE:USA)
|North America
|-9.2
|-4.9
|CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth Ord (LSE:CMPG)
|Flexible Investment
|-3.6
|-4
|Molten Ventures Ord (LSE:GROW)
|Growth Capital
|-21.8
|-3.7
|CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Ord (LSE:CMPI)
|Flexible Investment
|-0.4
|-3.4
|Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL)
|Technology & Technology Innovation
|-21.8
|-3.1
Source: Morningstar, close of trading 11 June to 18 June 2026.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.