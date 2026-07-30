Dividend record: the sectors responsible for income boom
An all-time quarterly record for UK dividend payments in Q2 has forced an increase in growth forecasts for 2026. Graeme Evans has the details.
30th July 2026 15:27
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Banks have driven a new record for UK dividends after big increases by the likes of NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) accounted for four-fifths of all growth in the second quarter.
The sector upped its distributions by 20.6% to £11.1 billion as shareholders benefited from higher-for-longer interest rates, low loan losses and strong balance sheets.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Mining dividends also rose by more than a quarter as higher prices for copper, silver and gold helped to fund a significant recovery from last year’s cyclical low, particularly at Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV).
The weakest sector was food, drink and tobacco, which is normally a reliable stalwart of steady payouts but fell 15.9% due to a large cut by Guinness and Smirnoff firm Diageo (LSE:DGE).
Overall, 11 sectors out of 20 saw underlying growth as the latest edition of the Computershare Dividend Monitor showed the UK market distributed £35.3 billion in the three months.
The second-quarter record came despite a 76% slump in special dividends to £465 million, which compared with the average £2.2 billion over the last five years.
The popularity of special dividends has declined amid a marked increase in share buybacks, which have become the preferred mechanism for distributing surplus capital because they offer greater flexibility and can enhance closely watched per-share metrics.
Stripping out special dividends and foreign exchange movements, Computershare said regular dividends totalled £34.8 billion for a 7.4% increase on an underlying basis.
- FTSE 100 shares round-up: Rolls-Royce, BAE, Rio Tinto, Rentokil
- Dividend heroes vs enhanced income: which approach is best?
The top payer for the fourth year in a row was HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), followed by Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), NatWest, Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and Shell (LSE:SHEL). They paid £14.6 billion between them, which accounted for 41% of the total.
The next 10 stocks generated £9.4 billion or 26.6%, led by Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and followed in order by British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), BP (LSE:BP.), Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), RELX (LSE:REL), Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Standard Chartered, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and GSK (LSE:GSK).
HSBC was the biggest driver of growth in the banking sector after it raised its end-of-year dividend by 25%, funded partly by a suspension of its share buyback programme.
NatWest raised its payout by 53% through May’s distribution of 23p a share, while Standard Chartered increased by 75% and Lloyds Banking Group delivered a market-beating 14%.
The strength of the second quarter, which typically accounts for two-fifths of annual UK dividend payments, has prompted Computershare to increase its growth forecast for 2026 to 3.4%, from 3.1% previously. This implies regular dividends of £86.5 billion by the end of the year.
However, it added that median dividend growth of 2.8% in the second quarter pointed to an ongoing struggle for strong earnings momentum in a wide range of sectors and companies.
- Lloyds Bank’s new strategy and how it beat profit forecasts
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Computershare said: “With dividend cover levels low by international standards, rising profits are the only route to sustainable dividend growth in the UK.
“We are seeing pockets of earnings strength – recently in energy, defence, banking and parts of the mining sector – but the domestic economy is the weak link, weighing on consumer-facing industries and housebuilders.”
It added that UK equities are trading on a forward yield of 3.2% over the next 12 months, with no difference between the top 100 and the mid 250 companies. This compares with the UK 10-year gilt yield at 4.8% and the best-buy cash savings rate of 4.2% for instant access.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.