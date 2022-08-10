Five funds where cash is king

Given that both stocks and bonds have fallen in tandem in 2022, investors may be considering cash as a defensive asset. Dzmitry Lipski explains how to use cash in your portfolio.

It has been a challenging year so far for investors, with both equity and bond markets unusually falling in tandem. High inflation and interest rate rises have made it a challenging backdrop for the two major asset classes.

As a result, investors may be more cautious than usual, and therefore be wanting to protect returns earned over the years. A meaningful cash allocation can help investors with this, providing a solid buffer for a portfolio.

And, when the time is right, having “dry powder” allows for allocations to other riskier asset classes such as equities that focus on potential growth over time.

‘ Cash is king ’

Cash investments play an important role within a portfolio by providing greater stability and diversification.

Despite high inflation levels meaning that cash returns are negative in real terms, there are some good reasons why you should hold at least some cash other than for emergencies and liquidity.

Alongside asset classes such as government bonds and gold, cash is a safe-haven asset. These assets tend to hold their value during periods of market volatility as they generally have a low or negative correlation with equities.

As interest rates increase over time, cash investments would be expected to see an increase in yield, as they have historically during rising rate environments. However, if inflation remains elevated cash returns will continue to lag in real terms.