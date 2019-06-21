model portfolios
Model Portfolios
Four ready-made portfolios selected and managed by our experts. Designed to help you realise your financial goals.
Looking for a ready-made portfolio to fit your investment goals? Then look no further than our new model portfolios. Designed to make it easier for investors, these four portfolios offer either growth or income options, with a choice of actively managed investments or low-cost tracker funds. Selected and managed by ii with input from the team who brought you the Money Observer portfolios, whose performance has made them a popular choice with investors. Full details of our methodology, including how the model portfolios are constructed and managed, as well as the full selection process can be found here.
Our new model portfolios are designed to help investors realise their financial goals. They comprise our highest-conviction choices from the whole fund universe and are built upon a proven selection process. Created with an asset allocation to global equities of between 80% and 100%, they are designed for investors who have at least five years before they need the money.
What will it cost to buy and sell the model portfolios?
You will have to buy and sell each constituent individually. Lump-sum investment starts from as little as £3.99 online with ii, depending on the Service Plan you select. You can also invest monthly, using our regular investment service for just £0.99. A 0.5% UK stamp duty applies when you buy investment trust shares and government charges apply to some investments.
Active growth
A portfolio of 8 actively managed funds and trusts for investors building their assets.
Active income
A portfolio of 8 high yielding, actively managed funds and trusts for investors seeking income from their assets.
Low-cost growth
A portfolio of 7 low-cost tracker funds and ETFs for investors building their assets.
Active growth
This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in active fund managers, who are able to select what sectors and stocks they want.
The following table lists the constituents of the active growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.
|Investment
|Portfolio Weighting
|Ongoing Charge (OCF)
|Product Cost
|Allocation of £20,000
|Jupiter Strategic Bond I Acc
|10%
|0.74%
|1.08%
|£2,000
|Capital Gearing Ord
|10%
|0.90%
|1.18%
|£2,000
|Liontrust Special Situations I Inc
|9%
|0.87%
|1.16%
|£1,800
|Castlefield CFP SDL UK Bufftlgy Gen Inc
|8%
|1.23%
|1.34%
|£1,600
|Fidelity Global Dividend W Acc
|16%
|0.92%
|1.06%
|£3,200
|JPMorgan Emerging Markets Ord
|13%
|1.17%
|1.09%
|£2,600
|Fundsmith Equity I Acc
|18%
|1.05%
|1.09%
|£3,600
|F&C Investment Trust Ord
|16%
|0.57%
|1.12%
|£3,200
|Total
|100%
|0.92%
|1.12%*
|£20,000
* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.
In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.
Active income
This portfolio is designed for investors who are looking for income and are interested in investing in active fund managers, who are able to select what high yielding stocks they want.
The following table lists the constituents of the active income portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.
|Investment
|Portfolio Weighting
|Ongoing Charge (OCF)
|Product Cost
|Historic Yield
|Allocation of £20,000
|Threadneedle UK Eq Inc Z Inc GBP
|10%
|0.83%
|0.90%
|4.28%
|£2,000
|Man GLG UK Income Professional Inc D
|10%
|0.90%
|1.96%
|5.46%
|£2,000
|Henderson International Income Ord
|10%
|0.83%
|0.98%
|3.28%
|£2,000
|Bankers Ord
|20%
|0.50%
|0.92%
|2.14%
|£4,000
|Artemis Global Income I Inc
|20%
|0.83%
|1.42%
|3.45%
|£4,000
|Utilico Emerging Markets Ord
|10%
|1.07%
|1.69%
|3.00%
|£2,000
|Royal London Sterl Extra Yld Bd A
|10%
|0.83%
|0.68%
|5.70%
|£2,000
|Standard Life Private Equity
|5%
|1.14%
|5.95%
|3.80%
|£1,000
|BMO Commercial Property
|5%
|1.18%
|2.41%
|5.00%
|£1,000
|Total
|100%
|0.82%*
|1.25%*
|3.80%*
|£20,000
*These are the combined figures for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.
In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.
Low-cost growth
This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in low-cost tracker funds, who replicate an index and where there is no fund manager discretion.
The following table lists the constituents of the low-cost growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.
|Investment
|Portfolio Weighting
|Ongoing Charge (OCF)
|Product Cost
|Allocation of £20,000
|Fidelity Index UK P Acc
|22%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|£4,400
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP
|27%
|0.20%
|0.21%
|£5,400
|Vanguard Glbl Small-Cap Idx GBP Acc
|16%
|0.38%
|0.42%
|£3,200
|Fidelity Index Emerging Markets P Acc
|15%
|0.20%
|0.34%
|£3,000
|Vanguard Global Bond Index GBPH Acc
|10%
|0.15%
|0.29%
|£2,000
|WisdomTree Enhanced Cmdty ETF GBP H Acc
|5%
|0.35%
|0.79%
|£1,000
|iShares Glb Prpty Secs Eq Idx (UK) D Acc
|5%
|0.22%
|0.23%
|£1,000
|Total
|100%
|0.20%*
|0.26%*
|£20,000
* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.
In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.
Low-cost income
This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in low-cost tracker funds, who replicate an index and where there is no fund manager discretion.
The following table lists the constituents of the low-cost growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.
|Investment
|Portfolio Weighting
|Ongoing Charge (OCF)
|Product Cost
|Historic Yield
|Allocation of £20,000
|Vanguard FTSE U.K. Eq Inc Idx Inc
|20%
|0.22%
|0.32%
|5.68%
|£4,000
|SPDR® S&P Global Div Aristocrats ETF
|22%
|0.45%
|0.58%
|2.88%
|£4,400
|Vanguard FTSE All-World High Div Yld ETF
|23%
|0.29%
|0.32%
|3.60%
|£4,600
|iShares EM Dividend ETF USD Dist
|15%
|0.65%
|1.18%
|6.00%
|£3,000
|Vanguard Global Bond Index GBPH Inc
|10%
|0.15%
|0.29%
|1.82%
|£2,000
|SPDR Morningstar Multi-Asset Infrastructure ETF Inc
|5%
|0.40%
|0.35%
|2.30%
|£1,000
|iShares Glb Prpty Secs Eq Idx (UK) D Inc
|5%
|0.22%
|0.23%
|2.62%
|£1,000
|Total
|100%
|0.35%*
|0.50%*
|3.93%*
|£20,000
* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.
In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.
We asked Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investments at ii to answer your questions about the model portfolios and how to start investing - find out more.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
The information we provide in respect of the ii Model Portfolios is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment or portfolio. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii Model Portfolio constituents and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares or units in investments which make up the ii Model Portfolios, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of the ii Model Portfolios are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in these portfolios or the underlying specified constituents of each portfolio for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of the ii Model Portfolio options.