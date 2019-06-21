Home >

Model Portfolios

Four ready-made portfolios selected and managed by our experts. Designed to help you realise your financial goals.

 

Looking for a ready-made portfolio to fit your investment goals? Then look no further than our new model portfolios. Designed to make it easier for investors, these four portfolios offer either growth or income options, with a choice of actively managed investments or low-cost tracker funds. Selected and managed by ii with input from the team who brought you the Money Observer portfolios, whose performance has made them a popular choice with investors. Full details of our methodology, including how the model portfolios are constructed and managed, as well as the full selection process can be found here.

Our new model portfolios are designed to help investors realise their financial goals. They comprise our highest-conviction choices from the whole fund universe and are built upon a proven selection process. Created with an asset allocation to global equities of between 80% and 100%, they are designed for investors who have at least five years before they need the money.

Moira O'Neill, Head of Personal Finance at interactive investor

The information we provide in respect of the ii Model Portfolios is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment or portfolio. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

What will it cost to buy and sell the model portfolios?

You will have to buy and sell each constituent individually. Lump-sum investment starts from as little as £3.99 online with ii, depending on the Service Plan you select. You can also invest monthly, using our regular investment service for just £0.99. A 0.5% UK stamp duty applies when you buy investment trust shares and government charges apply to some investments.

Our ready-made portfolios

Active growth

A portfolio of 8 actively managed funds and trusts for investors building their assets.

Active income

A portfolio of 8 high yielding, actively managed funds and trusts for investors seeking income from their assets.

Low-cost growth

A portfolio of 7 low-cost tracker funds and ETFs for investors building their assets.

Low-cost income

A portfolio of 7 low-cost, high yielding tracker funds and ETFs for investors seeking income from their assets.


Active growth

This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in active fund managers, who are able to select what sectors and stocks they want.

The following table lists the constituents of the active growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.

Investment Portfolio Weighting Ongoing Charge (OCF) Product Cost Allocation of £20,000
Jupiter Strategic Bond I Acc 10% 0.74% 1.08% £2,000
Capital Gearing Ord 10% 0.90% 1.18% £2,000
Liontrust Special Situations I Inc 9% 0.87% 1.16% £1,800
Castlefield CFP SDL UK Bufftlgy Gen Inc 8% 1.23% 1.34% £1,600
Fidelity Global Dividend W Acc 16% 0.92% 1.06% £3,200
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Ord 13% 1.17% 1.09% £2,600
Fundsmith Equity I Acc 18% 1.05% 1.09% £3,600
F&C Investment Trust Ord 16% 0.57% 1.12% £3,200
Total 100% 0.92% 1.12%* £20,000

* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.

In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.


Active income

This portfolio is designed for investors who are looking for income and are interested in investing in active fund managers, who are able to select what high yielding stocks they want.

The following table lists the constituents of the active income portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.

Investment Portfolio Weighting Ongoing Charge (OCF) Product Cost Historic Yield Allocation of £20,000
Threadneedle UK Eq Inc Z Inc GBP 10% 0.83% 0.90% 4.28% £2,000
Man GLG UK Income Professional Inc D 10% 0.90% 1.96% 5.46% £2,000
Henderson International Income Ord 10% 0.83% 0.98% 3.28% £2,000
Bankers Ord 20% 0.50% 0.92% 2.14% £4,000
Artemis Global Income I Inc 20% 0.83% 1.42% 3.45% £4,000
Utilico Emerging Markets Ord 10% 1.07% 1.69% 3.00% £2,000
Royal London Sterl Extra Yld Bd A 10% 0.83% 0.68% 5.70% £2,000
Standard Life Private Equity 5% 1.14% 5.95% 3.80% £1,000
BMO Commercial Property 5% 1.18% 2.41% 5.00% £1,000
Total 100% 0.82%* 1.25%* 3.80%* £20,000

*These are the combined figures for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.

In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.


Low-cost growth

This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in low-cost tracker funds, who replicate an index and where there is no fund manager discretion.

The following table lists the constituents of the low-cost growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.

Investment Portfolio Weighting Ongoing Charge (OCF) Product Cost Allocation of £20,000
Fidelity Index UK P Acc 22% 0.06% 0.04% £4,400
iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP 27% 0.20% 0.21% £5,400
Vanguard Glbl Small-Cap Idx GBP Acc 16% 0.38% 0.42% £3,200
Fidelity Index Emerging Markets P Acc 15% 0.20% 0.34% £3,000
Vanguard Global Bond Index GBPH Acc 10% 0.15% 0.29% £2,000
WisdomTree Enhanced Cmdty ETF GBP H Acc 5% 0.35% 0.79% £1,000
iShares Glb Prpty Secs Eq Idx (UK) D Acc 5% 0.22% 0.23% £1,000
Total 100% 0.20%* 0.26%* £20,000

* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.

In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.


Low-cost income

This portfolio is designed for investors who are building their wealth and are interested in investing in low-cost tracker funds, who replicate an index and where there is no fund manager discretion.

The following table lists the constituents of the low-cost growth portfolio and the current portfolio weighting of each. The Product Cost includes both the ongoing charge and any other costs associated with managing the investment, including transaction costs, incurred by the manager buying and selling underlying investments. It is a more accurate indication of the total annual costs, rather than just using the ongoing charge figure. We also show how a £20,000 investment would be allocated.

Investment Portfolio Weighting Ongoing Charge (OCF) Product Cost Historic Yield Allocation of £20,000
Vanguard FTSE U.K. Eq Inc Idx Inc 20% 0.22% 0.32% 5.68% £4,000
SPDR® S&P Global Div Aristocrats ETF 22% 0.45% 0.58% 2.88% £4,400
Vanguard FTSE All-World High Div Yld ETF 23% 0.29% 0.32% 3.60% £4,600
iShares EM Dividend ETF USD Dist 15% 0.65% 1.18% 6.00% £3,000
Vanguard Global Bond Index GBPH Inc 10% 0.15% 0.29% 1.82% £2,000
SPDR Morningstar Multi-Asset Infrastructure ETF Inc 5% 0.40% 0.35% 2.30% £1,000
iShares Glb Prpty Secs Eq Idx (UK) D Inc 5% 0.22% 0.23% 2.62% £1,000
Total 100% 0.35%* 0.50%* 3.93%* £20,000

* This is the combined figure for the portfolio, based on the current portfolio weighting. Data correct as at 21.06.2019.

In addition, ii charges a monthly Service Plan fee and a separate SIPP fee. Our monthly fee comes with trading credits. Trade costs are usually £7.99, or £3.99 for our Super Investor Service Plan and £0.99 for regular investments. Please note that UK Stamp Duty Reserve Tax is not tiered and is charged at 0.5% on Investment Trusts. For full details on our charges please see our Rates & Charges.

We asked Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investments at ii to answer your questions about the model portfolios and how to start investing - find out more.

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.

The information we provide in respect of the ii Model Portfolios is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment or portfolio. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.

Any changes to the ii Model Portfolio constituents and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares or units in investments which make up the ii Model Portfolios, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of the ii Model Portfolios are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in these portfolios or the underlying specified constituents of each portfolio for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of the ii Model Portfolio options.

 

