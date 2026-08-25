Is a revival on the cards for these high-yielding trusts?

Are REITs due a revival? Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have struggled in recent times, with a challenging economic environment weighing down on valuations, but some analysts are now optimistic the sector is bottoming out.

With many funds trading at bargain-basement prices – and the tax treatment of REITs remaining attractive – now could be the moment to consider a return to the sector, at least for selective investors.

First the basics. REITs offer exposure to portfolios of property assets – usually in the UK – and are structured to distribute at least 90% of the rental income they earn from these assets to their shareholders.

As long as they hit that threshold, REITs pay no corporation tax on their profits.

Instead, shareholders pay income tax, rather than dividend tax, on the distributions they receive, as if they owned the underlying properties themselves.

REIT shares can be held inside an individual savings account (ISA), in which case dividends are tax-free.

In addition, some REITs are incorporated in the Channel Islands, in which case there is no stamp duty to pay when buying their shares.

Challenging times

So far, so good, but tax efficiency is not reason enough alone to justify investment. And in recent years, the investment case for property more broadly has been challenging – mostly because the period since the Covid pandemic has largely been one of rising interest rates

Such an environment – or even just the expectation of higher borrowing costs – can be a killer for all investors in property – including REITs.

The first problem is that since most property, whether residential or commercial, is acquired with at least some debt, demand will fall when debt becomes more expensive. That hits the capital value of property assets.

Also, if you’ve already taken on debt to finance property investments, you may now have to pay more to service it.

With REITs, explains Emma Bird, head of investment trust research at Winterflood, there have been concerns “regarding the financing structures of some investment trusts – for example if they have a large proportion of floating rate debt or material upcoming refinancing requirements, which would likely result in significantly increased debt costs”. That could hit their ability to pay dividends.

A third challenge is that higher interest rates mean the income you can earn from gilts – regarded as risk-free securities given that they’re issued by the UK government – will also increase. The yield on a UK 10-year gilt currently comes to around 5%.

Investors naturally want a premium over gilts when they invest in risker assets such as REITs, so they therefore hold back on investing until the share price sinks to a level where the yield rises enough to restore that premium.

All of which has spelled trouble for REITs.

At the beginning of the year, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was expected to reduce interest rates further over the course of 2026, having made four cuts in 2025.

But fears of the inflationary impact of war in the Middle East – amid rising energy prices in particular – changed the dynamic.

By the spring, the MPC was tipped to return to raising rates, as it did consistently from 2022 to 2024 to counter inflation.

Why buy now?

No wonder many funds have struggled. The average UK Commercial Property investment trust delivered a negative return of 4.5% over the five years to mid-August according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Shares in these funds now trade at an average discount to the value of their underlying assets of almost 22%.

Still, perhaps we are finally at a turning point, with some economists pointing out that the inflationary impact of the Iran conflict has been less severe than expected.

That potentially mitigates the need for higher interest rates – particularly if a Middle East peace deal can be reached.

Moreover, property provides important diversification benefits for investors keen to manage risk by reducing their dependence on conventional assets such as equities and bonds.

And the income generated by many REITs looks attractive – at current share prices, the average UK Commercial Property fund yields 7.84%, the AIC reports.

“Now could potentially be an attractive time to invest in property investment trusts, with discounts remaining wide in many cases,” suggests Bird.

“In a more benign interest rate environment, possibly facilitated by a resolution to the Iran war, we would expect to see improvements in underlying asset valuations.”

She also points out that the sector is beginning to see further takeover speculation and deals – because large institutional investors and property companies think REITs are too cheap. “We would also expect downside discount risk from current levels to be limited to an extent by the potential for M&A activity, which has been a common feature of the sector recently, providing somewhat of a floor under valuations.”

The sector has seen lots of consolidation already in recent years but more potential deals are on the table – including for names such as Alternative Income REIT Ord (LSE:AIRE).

Still, don’t assume a different interest rate environment will shift the dial for REITs, which face other problems too.

One worry is that in this ongoing period of slow economic growth, demand for most types of commercial property will suffer.

In a lacklustre economy, businesses rent less office space, retail outlets close and industrial premises operate below capacity.

Also, some areas of commercial property are struggling with deep-seated structural problems.

For example, high streets in most towns in the UK have fared poorly in the face of competition from online shopping; that’s not conducive to robust returns from investments in retail premises.