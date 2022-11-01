How to invest in bonds and gilts 

Why invest in bonds?

Bonds are an attractive investment for income-seeking investors. They pay interest, known as the coupon, for a fixed period of time. Providing that the institution does not go bankrupt, the buyer of the bond is paid interest and receives their capital back at the end of the term.

Bond coupons are more reliable than the dividends promised by companies, which can be suspended, cut or cancelled at any time. This is what happened during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when scores of companies took an axe to their dividends.

The bonds asset class has proven its worth as a protector of capital over the long term because it is uncorrelated with the performance of stock markets. The diversification benefits of holding bonds alongside shares has historically helped cushion investors from sharp falls in stock markets.