Stocks & Shares ISA (tax year end)
Your savings under one roof
Your service plan covers you for multiple accounts, which means you can add an ISA for free. Why pay more to have an ISA anywhere else?
You’ve got until 5 April to make use of your £20,000 tax-free ISA allowance. Open a new ISA today.
A tax-efficient way to invest
Investing in our award-winning stocks and shares ISA allows you to invest up to £20,000 a year without paying any tax on your gains.
It’s a great way to help your money grow, and you can access the money at any time. Great if you're planning any big spending in the next few years.
Of course, as with any investment, your capital is at risk.
Benefits of the ii Stocks & Shares ISA
✔ It’s free with your service plan – no additional cost for existing ii customers
✔ Free regular investing - top up your ISA with as little as £25 a month
✔ Keep more of what you make – save £30,000 in charges over 30 years*
Get started with your ISA
We provide the widest choice of investments on the market – as well as some ready-made options to get you started.
Quick start funds
Three low-cost funds selected by our experts.
ii Super 60
A range of quality options for your portfolio, selected by our impartial experts.
ii ACE 30
The UK’s first rated list of ethical investments. Invest in the things you believe in.
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.