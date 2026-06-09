These funds are soaring, but look under the bonnet

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Past performance is not a guide to future performance. That is probably not a coincidence. Both types of funds are linked, directly or indirectly, to the broader cost of energy. When oil and gas prices rise, traditional energy companies tend to benefit first. Their revenues are more directly linked to the price of fossil fuels, so their share prices can react quickly. Clean energy companies may benefit more gradually. Higher energy prices can make renewable energy projects more attractive. They can also encourage governments, utilities and businesses to give more weight to energy security and diversification. This gives clean energy funds both an environmental and a strategic appeal. They are not just about cutting carbon emissions. They are also about improving energy independence and reducing exposure to volatile global fuel markets. More recently, another energy fund has appeared near the top of our performance tables: Polar Capital Smart Energy I Acc GBP (BPF0PL5).