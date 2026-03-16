Funds worth watching as Middle East conflict grinds on

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Satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025. Since the start of the latest conflict with Iran, fewer than 2% of the funds that we include in our analysis have made gains. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Top ISA Funds | ISA Offers & Cashback In the first week of March, only three of the 34 Investment Association (IA) sectors that we track made positive returns. Standard Money Market edged up by 0.02%, while Short Term Money Market did marginally better, rising by 0.03%. The UK Direct Property sector also moved higher, gaining 0.4%. Last week, it looks like four sectors made it over the line. The two Money Market sectors both went up by 0.04%. Latin America rose by 0.2%, and China/Greater China ended the week up 0.8%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. So, the only sectors that have risen in each of the past two weeks are the Money Markets. However, there are a few specific funds that have benefited from the recent conflict. One of the main concerns facing investors is the rising price of oil and uncertainty over supply from the Middle East. What would a longer war in the Middle East mean for investors?

Fund Focus: what the Iran conflict means for your portfolio The scale of the US-Israeli attacks has been unprecedented, with hundreds of strikes targeting key military installations, nuclear-related infrastructure, oil facilities and command centres from Tehran to Bandar Abbas. Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks across the region, including strikes on oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, sinking tankers in the Gulf, and attempts to mine and blockade the Strait of Hormuz. This has caused oil prices to rise sharply since the hostilities began, with traders reacting quickly to the increased risk of supply disruption. Brent crude briefly rose above $100 a barrel for the first time in several years. Last week, we highlighted three energy funds that were performing well before the war, but which will also have been boosted by the recent price rise. Last week they continued their upward trajectory.

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