10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 24 July 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

It’s a one-two for Elon Musk this week as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) tops this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for the first time in more than 18 months, closely followed by newly listed Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX).

Both have attracted interest from bargain hunters after dramatic share price declines. Musk’s electric car and robotics business dislodged Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) after its share price reversed to its lowest in almost a year.

Selling was triggered by mixed second-quarter results. While revenue shot up 26% in the three months to June, adjusted earnings fell 18% to $0.33 per share, significantly below Wall Street forecasts. A massive spending spree is to blame.

In response, JPMorgan cut its price target for Tesla by $30 to $445. Morgan Stanley, a long-time fan of Tesla, lowered its price target to $400 “reflecting increasing [capital expenditure] and worsening cash burn through the end of the decade.”

SpaceX remains in second position, attracting some investor interest as the share price appears magnetically drawn to the $100 level. After reaching a post-IPO peak of $225.64, they’ve since traded as low as $111.40, and the first waves of stock lock-up expiries could heap further pressure on the price.

However, Morgan Stanley, which served as a co-lead underwriter for last month’s IPO, said: “We believe the current disconnect between increasingly bearish investor sentiment and largely unchanged fundamentals creates an attractive entry point in SpaceX shares.”

Two other US tech stocks make it into the top 10 – Google-owner Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) straight in at six joins volatile computer chip giant Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), which drops four places to tenth spot.

Alphabet’s second-quarter sales beat estimates, but investors are nervous about a predicted increase in capital spending this year to as much as $205 billion. Its share price fell to the lowest since April.

Back in the UK, there are three new entries. Centrica (LSE:CNA) makes its debut here at number four after sinking to its worst levels of 2026. The negative reaction was triggered by guidance for broadly flat earnings in 2027.

An EU review of airline ownership rules worried investors in easyJet (LSE:EZJ) which has attracted offers from the US. Those betting on a rebound have already been rewarded with a partial recovery.

And BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), in hiding at 15th last week, ambushes the top 10 following the surprise appointment of former defence secretary John Healey as Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Chancellor. Hope is he’ll be more sympathetic to budget requests from the defence department.

The five stocks making way for this week’s new entries are AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), BP (LSE:BP.), Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISA

Consistency is still the name of the game when it comes to fund buys this week.

We see the same 10 names populating the table, with Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8), Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) and HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) maintaining the top three spots in our bestseller list.

We also see very limited jostling for position this week.

Investors are still making plenty of use of diversified tracker funds, with half of the names in our list taking a passive approach. Those active funds that do make it into the table vary notably.

There’s the growth-oriented early SpaceX holder Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), which has seen its share price discount to net asset value (NAV) advance in recent weeks, as well as Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT). That trust has had an especially strong showing this year.

Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), the value fund on something of a hot streak and once the top name in this list, stays in the table on eighth place. And Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL), which stands out for its chunky share price dividend yield, moves up by one to sixth place.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.