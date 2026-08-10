eyeQ: Legal & General, Reckitt Benckiser, NIO, Airbus
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals for 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks. All are either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
10th August 2026 10:21
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should’ trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|72
|320.94p
|-1.91%
|Pearson (LSE:PSON)
|78
|1244.95p
|-1.71%
|M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG)
|80
|367.18p
|-0.53%
|Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)
|82
|2197.04p
|-0.28%
|St James's Place (LSE:STJ)
|80
|1133.67p
|-0.24%
|easyJet (LSE:EZJ)
|81
|628.60p
|6.32%
|Weir Group (LSE:WEIR)
|75
|2512.87p
|7.68%
|Entain (LSE:ENT)
|70
|500.12p
|8.24%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK)
|70
|1512.95p
|9.78%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT)
|85
|4781.79p
|9.88%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 7 August 2026.
Reckitt Benckiser
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) produce household products and are seen as a classic consumer defensive name and a place to hide during times of uncertainty.
Right now, it has a macro relevance score of 84%, so big-picture forces are critical drivers of the stock price. Among UK single stocks that are in a macro regime, RKT has the richest fair value gap. It sits almost 10% above the level consistent with the current macro environment.
If this was a relative safe haven you ran to during the Iran oil crisis, eyeQ’s model suggests we’re at extended levels. Further gains from here will need to come from company news; the stock has already run ahead of the last month’s modest macro improvement.
International Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)
|80
|4.80
|-1.27%
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA Class A (SIX:CFR)
|73
|197.31
|-0.95%
|Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)
|70
|134.15
|-0.72%
|UniCredit SpA (MTA:UCG)
|81
|84.78
|-0.45%
|Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META)
|68
|593.20
|-0.23%
|Deutsche Boerse AG (XETRA:DB1)
|74
|256.26
|6.51%
|Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR)
|83
|343.58
|7.64%
|BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)
|74
|1046.22
|7.93%
|Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR)
|74
|195.46
|8.49%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)
|68
|535.83
|9.79%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 7 August 2026.
Airbus
After years of underperformance, European stocks are finally getting a bit of love from international investors.
Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR) has been a beneficiary of that given that its an industrial that benefits from more optimistic hopes that European growth can survive the Iran oil shock; and has exposure to defence contracts, which means it’s a play on European rearmament too.
So, a nice thematic story but, on eyeQ, the stock has moved too far, too quickly relative to the broader macro picture. It now sits 8.5% rich to our €195.46 model fair value. That’s a big enough fair value gap to trigger a new bearish signal.
Tactical investors might want to consider top slicing, while long-term players looking to deploy fresh cash should look elsewhere as these aren’t optimal entry levels.
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Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
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