Top 10 most-popular investment funds: June 2026

The Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund remains in pole position, according to the number of buys among interactive investor customers during the month of June, with regular investing excluded.

The popular cash-like fund yields around 4%, but this is highly dependent on UK interest rates. If rates were to fall, then this slowly feeds through to a lower yield for such funds. However, with the base rate held at 3.75%, they are currently an attractive way of earning a low-risk return.

However, ISA rule changes announced last week by the government have implications for investors holding all their wealth in money market funds within a stocks and shares ISA.

The change, which will come into force in April 2027, will see a new flat-rate charge of 22% applied on interest paid on cash within a stocks and shares ISA. But cash-like money market funds can still be held provided that investors do not hold 100% of their portfolio in such funds. You can read about the rule change in detail here and tune into our On the Money podcast episode tomorrow morning to hear or watch in-house experts discusses the implications and potential problems.

The second most-bought fund in June was low-cost tracker Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58). Investors are buying the accumulation share class units - where dividends are re-invested - enabling them to benefit from the power of compounding. The diversified index fund, which investors can own for 0.23% a year, offers exposure to more than 7,000 stocks.

Unlike another global tracker in the top 10 table, Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) (eighth), Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index has exposure to emerging markets (EM). In total, EM, Pacific, and the Middle East account for 21.4% of the fund, and if we look at it in terms of a granular breakdown, it includes 5.7% in Japan, 3.3% in Taiwan, with 2.8% in both South Korea and China.

Another broad global tracker in June’s top 10 that includes exposure to EM is HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9), in third place. While the HSBC fund’s annual charge is lower than Vanguard’s at 0.13%, it offers exposure to fewer companies at 3,548, with weightings of 5.58% to Japan, 3.19% to Taiwan, 2.95% to Mainland China, 2.77% to South Korea, and 11.25% in Other Locations, which are unspecified on the factsheet.

Emerging markets, which have delivered good returns for investors over the past year, are one way to play the artificial theme (AI) theme, with countries like South Korea home to huge tech behemoths Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) and SK Hynix. Samsung and fellow chipmaker Hynix this week announced record investment in a new semiconductor fabrication hub at a cost of 800 trillion won (£388 trillion), alongside a separate huge investment from the government.

Investors concerned about the boom in AI spending include our columnist John Ficenec, who yesterday analysed data on four of the Magnificent Seven stocks pumping vast sums into AI. Yet plenty of investors remain bullish on the theme’s prospects and are still piling in. This is reflected in continued enthusiasm for pure-play tech tracker L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) (sixth place) and the table’s sole new entry for June - actively managed WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78), in 10th place.

Blue Whale Growth’s top 10 holdings include Hynix, as well as SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK), Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO). It also owns Honeywell, which completed its aerospace spin-off this week, with Honeywell Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:HONA) debuting on the Nasdaq yesterday.

A recent article examining SIPP investing by life stage suggested “early career investors with a goal of maximising growth” consider a few options that appear in June’s most-popular funds table, including fourth-ranked actively managed Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7).

The expert in the article highlighted “the need to diversify away from US stock market concentration risk through more selective active strategies”. Artemis’ value-focused fund had an exposure to North America of just 33.7%, according to its most recent factsheet (31 May), and it has delivered strong returns for investors over one and three years, as the table demonstrates.

Three multi-asset funds, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15), Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9), make-up the remainder of the top 10 in fifth, seventh and ninth place respectively. Investors can own these diversified funds for 0.20% a year.

Dropping out of the top 10 is Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP fund, which was a new entrant in May,

Top 10 most-popular funds in June 2026

Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 July 2026. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of May. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Most-bought active funds

There was one new entry among June’s most-bought actively managed funds.

Artemis SmartGARP Glb Eq I Acc GBP (B2PLJP9), ranked seventh,has a value bias just like its stablematesArtemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7)and Artemis Global Income I Inc (B5N9956),which both appear in the most-bought active funds top 10 table in second and sixth place respectively.

Artemis SmartGARP Global Equity has a 46% weighting to North America, followed by a 30.6% weighting to Emerging Markets, and 12.5% in Europe. Top holdings include Dell Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class C (NYSE:DELL), General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as tech behemoths NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Fund manager Raheel Altaf uses Artemis’ in-house software, SmartGARP, to identify potential winners, with ‘GARP’ standing for ‘growth at a reasonable price’. Its yearly ongoing charges figure (OCF) is 0.88%.

However, these are not the only Artemis funds finding favour among investors who like active strategies. The Artemis SmartGARP Glb EM Eq I Acc GBP (BW9HL13) fund, also run by Altaf, features in June’s ranking in eighth place. The largest country weightings in this fund are to South Korea (27.4%), China (25%) and Taiwan (16.3%). Top holdings include Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR), Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd Class H (SEHK:1398), as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung, and it costs investors 0.84% a year to own this fund.

Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8), in fourth place, appears again in the table, with its hedged share class in 10th place. Investors buy hedged share classes to mitigate currency risk. Hedging means that investors in Britain experience the same percentage increase in their fund as local investors, with no reduction or advantage from currency swings.

The Polar fund has delivered exceptional performance and was highlighted by my colleague, Kyle Caldwell, in his analysis of the best-performing funds since Brexit, with Polar Capital Global Tech returning 1,319% since the referendum vote. Its total return figures over one, three and five years are 132%, 260.5% and 239%.

Money market funds claim the remaining spots in the table, with both the accumulation (first place) and distributing (fifth) share classes of the Royal London Money Market fund sought after by ii customers, while Vanguard Stlg S/T Mny Mkts A GBP Acc (BFYDWM5) fund came 10th.

Investors may buy such funds for a variety of reasons, including while they decide where to invest or as a de-risking step in the run-up to retiring.

Top 10 most-bought active funds June 2026