What are the cheapest ways to track global markets?

One of the biggest investing trends over the past decade has been the rise of passive funds, either via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or open-ended index funds.

That’s useful for cost-conscious investors and there’s still plenty of competition on fees, meaning it does make sense to shop around.

Below, we examine some of the ways to invest passively in global markets via interactive investor.

The figures shown are the yearly ongoing charges figure, which does not include transaction costs (the fees incurred by the tracker fund when it buys and sells holdings).

Note that transaction costs, which change from year to year, can also have an effect on your end returns. The latest disclosures on this front can be found in the cost disclosure document available on the instrument page for a given fund on our website.

United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 is one of the most recognisable indices in the world. As a result, investors can find several very cheap ETFs tracking the index. For instance, both iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:ISF) and HSBC FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:HUKX) charge just 0.07% a year.

However, as cheap as these ETFs are, they are not actually the cheapest way to access the UK market with an ETF. The Amundi UK Equity All Cap ETF (LSE:LCUK) charges just 0.04%, making it one of the cheapest ETFs available to UK investors.

LCUK does not track the FTSE 100, but the Morningstar UK Index, which is slightly different. Whereas the FTSE 100 is the largest 100 companies listed in the UK, the Morningstar index has more than 200 constituents, giving it both large- and mid-cap exposure.

However, the two indices are not that different in practice. Both indices have similar top 10 weightings, and the sheer size of the largest holdings in the Morningstar index crowd out its additional smaller holdings.

The second-cheapest ETF is the L&G UK Equity ETF (LSE:LGUK), with a charge of just 0.05%.

For non-large cap UK exposure, the cheapest in terms of fees is Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap ETF (LSE:PRUK), which costs 0.05%.

Open-ended passive funds can also be very competitive. Tracking the 600 shares in the FTSE All-Share, iShares UK Equity Index costs just 0.05% and Fidelity Index UK costs 0.6%.

Vanguard's FTSE 100 Index Unit Trust and FTSE UK All-Share Index Unit trust also both cost 0.06%.

United States

The cheapest way to gain passive exposure to US stocks is via SPDR S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SPXL). Managed by State Street, it costs just 0.03% and was launched in November 2023.

The next cheapest ETFs for the US market are the Invesco MSCI USA ETF (LSE:MXUS) and Invesco S&P 500 ETF (LSE:SPXP), with both charging just 0.05%. These are the two cheapest ways to gain exposure to either the S&P 500 or the MSCI USA Index.

Three open-ended funds also stand out for value: iShares US Equity Index (costing 0.05% to track the FTSE USA Index which has around 500 holdings in it), Fidelity Index US (0.06% to track the S&P 500) and HSBC American Index (0.07% to also track the S&P 500).

As has often been noted, there can be slight differences between indices. The S&P 500 has strict and unique inclusion requirements compared to other indices, with stocks required to be profitable over a certain period of time. The index also has a selection committee, which makes discretionary judgements about inclusion.

The popular Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSA) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (LSE:CSP1) charge 0.07%.

Europe

Passive exposure to Europe is not straightforward, as there is no singular definition of what “Europe” actually is.

Two of the cheapest ways to gain European exposure are via the Invesco EURO STOXX 50 ETF (LSE:SX5S) or the HSBC EURO STOXX 50 ETF (LSE:H50E). Both charge just 0.05%.

These two ETFs will give you exposure to the EURO STOXX 50 index. It looks to reflect “the performance of super sector leaders across the eurozone”.

As a result, the index is dominated by France and Germany. Also accounting for a reasonable share are the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Just as cheap is the Amundi Prime Europe ETF (LSE:PRIE). This ETF tracks the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Europe Large & Mid Cap Europe Index for 0.05%.

Another option is Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 ETF C GBP (LSE:MEUD). This ETF charges 0.07% and tracks the STOXX EUROPE 600 index. Not only is this index larger than the EURO STOXX 50, it is also not restricted to just eurozone markets. As a result, it has around 23% exposure to the UK and 14% to Switzerland.

Cheap open-ended options include HSBC European Index (0.06% to track the FTSE Developed Europe ex UK index) and iShares Continental European Equity Index (0.05% to track the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index). The HSBC fund has around 400 holdings, while the iShares fund has around 550.

Global

For those seeking global exposure, an especially cheap option is the UBS Core MSCI World ETF USD acc GBP (LSE:WRDA), which charges 0.06%. It tracks the widely followed MSCI World index.

Another option is the L&G Global Equity ETF (LSE:LGGL), which charges 0.1%. This ETF tracks the Solactive Core Developed Markets Large and Mid Cap Index.

Slightly more expensive is the SPDR MSCI World ETF GBP (LSE:SWLD). It tracks the MSCI World Index, composed of around 1,300 companies across developed markets, for 0.12%.

Both are cheaper than the iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA), which tracks the same index for a 0.2% fee. Despite a higher fee, this ETF has been popular with interactive investor customers in the past.

The Amundi MSCI World V ETF Acc GBP (LSE:LCWL) also uses this index and also costs just 0.12%. Another option is the Vanguard FTSE Dev World ETF (LSE:VEVE). This ETF also charges 0.12% and tracks the very similar FTSE Developed World Index.

Fidelity Index World also costs 0.12% to track the MSCI World index. This is an open-ended fund, not an ETF.

Open-ended L&G International Index Trust and L&G Global Equity Index track the FTSE World ex UK and FTSE World index for just 0.13% in fees. They both own around 2,500 developed-world shares, with the former excluding UK shares.

For those who want their global exposure to also include emerging markets, the ETF fee war has now made that cheaper.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF recently hacked its annual fee from 0.19% to 0.14%. That makes it notably cheaper than the 0.2% fee on the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF USD Acc (LSE:ISAC), although the open-ended HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) still charges a lower 0.13%.