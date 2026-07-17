Shares for the future: a FTSE 100 company to fear and respect

Since it listed in 2015, car marketplace Autotrader Group (LSE:AUTO) has been a great business. Looking forward though, risks are accumulating. In May, I incorporated AI risk into Autotrader’s score. The previous December, the poor reception of the company’s Deal Builder product spooked me. Now, we can incorporate information from the company’s annual report for the year to March 2026. Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts What dominance looks like Autotrader earns about 80% of revenue from car dealerships. They subscribe to place advertisements on the platform and purchase additional features like prominence packages to boost ads in listings. The remaining 20% of revenue comes from a smorgasbord of home traders, private sellers, logistics companies which bid to deliver vehicles, insurance and loan finance partners and display advertising from manufacturers. The more listings, the more attractive Auto Trader is to buyers. The more buyers, the greater the incentive for dealers to list stock. This mutually reinforcing network effect is key to understanding how Autotrader became the dominant car advertiser before it ceased being a magazine in 2013. Today, Autotrader claims six times as much time is spent by potential car buyers on Autotrader as all its main competitors combined. It has an audience 11 times the size of its biggest competitor (a collection of four brands) and 22 times the next biggest individual brand.

Source: Autotrader full-year results presentation 2026 (Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, Total Audience, Average Minutes, April 2025 – March 2026, UK) Big Tech and disaffected dealers Before I write about Autotrader, I search for cars using AI chatbots to see whether they are a viable way to find a car. They helpfully narrow down my options but default to high level aggregator pages (principally Autotrader and CarGurus) when prompted for links to actual deals. AI may already be good enough for some of us when it comes to the kind of advice Autotrader is famous for, but it doesn’t provide the comprehensive listings that earn Autotrader its revenue. Autotrader acknowledges two risks. The first is disintermediation, if AIs send buyers directly to dealers or other aggregators. The second is loss of revenue through prominence products if AIs send buyers directly to listings on Autotrader. The company relies on its brand rather than search engines, AI chatbots, or paid ads to draw customers in. 80% of visits were direct to the website or app or from a search for “Autotrader” in 2026. If Autotrader can keep dealers and customers on its app and website, it doesn’t have a problem. It may be able to do this by employing technical tricks to stop AIs and search engines linking deeply into its site, and by making its platform so good buyers and sellers cannot ignore it. Autotrader already gives unrivalled access to realtime data: trends, demand forecasts and valuations that may simply be irreproducible. Recent new features include “Buying Signals”, which tell dealers which buyers are most likely to make a purchase based on their location and Autotrader activity, and “Co-Driver”, which reduces the time it takes to list vehicles using generative AI trained on Autotrader’s proprietary data. There may be limits to how far it can go though. Deal Builder extends Autotrader’s capabilities, allowing customers to reserve cars, arrange part-exchange and insurance and delivery online. The early stages of the roll-out caused a backlash from dealers who organised on social media and threatened to quit Autotrader. Some did, forcing the company to roll back aspects of Deal Builder. DIY Investor Diary: shifting from 25 holdings to 50

The Income Investor: why I back Sainsbury’s to deliver the goods Autotrader has put power back into dealers’ hands by giving parity on its website and app to options enabling buyers to contact sellers directly. It has downgraded online reservation to a request feature requiring dealer assent. It has also set up customer advisory panels to vet future products and make sure it doesn’t overstep again. There have been lasting commercial repercussions. The number of forecourts on Autotrader has been pretty stable in recent times but they fell 1.7% in the second half of the financial year when Autotrader started the roll-out. This, Autotrader admits, was partially due to Deal Builder. There are currently no comparable alternatives for disaffected dealersr’ marketing spend, but in addition to the potential AI threat, they may in future find a home at Amazon Autos, which is expected to launch in the UK in 2026. Currently, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is rolling out a listing subscription business with Deal Builder-ish features across the US. The botched launch also damaged Autotrader’s culture. Employee engagement, a measure of who is proud to work for Autotrader, dropped from 91% in 2025 to 72% in 2026. Deal Builder was a factor, although the company also blamed an office move and restructuring. Employee attrition increased from 10% to 16%. Auto Trader’s dominance of online advertising probably means that it cannot grow faster than the market unless it can do more for dealers. In theory, features add value, which Autotrader can charge more for. How to smoothly transition your investment portfolio into retirement

The ISA strategy I used to build nest eggs for my kids The Deal Builder debacle shows there may be limits to this strategy. Meanwhile, other strategic moves are also making slow progress. The increasing cost of cars, especially electric vehicles (EVs), means more consumers are considering leasing as an alternative to buying. The company moved to cover this development when it acquired Autorama, an online leasing platform in 2021. Now Autorama is integrated into Autotrader, the company believes it will make its maiden profit in the year to March 2027. It contributed 5% of revenue in 2026. Meanwhile, Autotrader grew new car sales on the platform through direct relationships with manufacturers, another ambition. Manufacturer and Agency sales grew, but this includes display advertising and new car listings, and only accounted for 2% of revenue in 2026. Autotrader by the numbers Revenue at Autotrader is determined by the price of subscriptions, product sales and the amount of stock listed. The company has increased prices 5.5% in its annual event for the current financial year, less than recent years, because dealers are facing more challenging times after a post-Covid recovery. It has new products in the pipeline. But Autotrader expects the number of forecourts to drop again in 2007 by between 1% and 2%. Analysts forecast another sub-par year of 4% revenue growth.

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