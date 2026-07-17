20 hottest tech stocks of the week: IBM, SK Hynix, SpaceX, Alphabet
With the US technology sector as hot as ever, ii’s head of investment runs through the most-bought tech stocks, latest news and upcoming results.
17th July 2026 09:19
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
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SK Hynix memory chip. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.
IBM
International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is a new addition to the list of most-bought technology stocks so far this week, shooting straight up to second position only behind Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX). It appears interactive investor customers have been buying the dip in hope of a recovery after recent losses.
The company suffered a brutal sell-off on Tuesday when shares tumbled by a quarter, wiping almost $70 billion (£52 billion) from its market cap and dragging other names in the sector like ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) and Atlassian Corp Class A (NASDAQ:TEAM) into the red.
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IBM issued weak guidance for second-quarter revenue and earnings that both fell short of expectations and said “numerous large deals” failed to close. It has struggled as businesses redirect spending away from software towards AI infrastructure and cybersecurity instead. IBM’s investments in quantum computing and its AI partnerships did little to ease investor concerns.
Software has already faced a lot of volatility this year amid the growing threat from AI that looks set to reshape the sector.
According to Refinitiv, analysts still have a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation on IBM with an average price target of $281.09, around a third higher than the current share price.
SK Hynix
SK hynix Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SKHY) is another highly popular stock on the ii platform this week after its Nasdaq stock market debut on Friday. The American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) closed higher by 13% on its first trading day, raising $26.5 billion (£19.6 billion).
It has been a volatile week for the South Korea chipmaker with the ADRs dropping over 9% on Monday before surging 27% on Tuesday, fuelled by strong AI memory demand and the swings exacerbated by leveraged trading.
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There is an unusual divergence to highlight between SK Hynix’s US listed ADRs and its Seoul-listed equivalent that should in theory converge towards a similar price, thanks to arbitrage traders which capitalise on any discrepancies. However, as Bloomberg and the Financial Times point out, frictions in the market have made it difficult to carry out this arbitrage trade, building a massive premium into the ADRs since they are easier for hedge funds to trade and borrow than the South Korean version. That is likely to change on 29 July when it becomes possible to exchange ADRs for Korean stock.
SpaceX
SpaceX replaced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) as the most-bought tech stock on the ii platform so far this week amid a bumpy ride for investors. On Wednesday, the stock dipped below its IPO price of $135 before closing at $135.27 and has fallen by around a third from its post-IPO highs.
As staggered lock-up restrictions ease in the months ahead, extra supply of shares will become available, a potential headwind for its share price if the balance between supply and demand moves in an unfavourable direction.
20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform
|Rank
|Company
|Change from last week
|1
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX)
|Up 1
|2
|International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)
|New
|3
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
|Down 2
|4
|SK hynix Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SKHY)
|New
|5
|SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK)
|Unchanged
|6
|Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)
|Unchanged
|7
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|Down 3
|8
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|Down 5
|9
|Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)
|Unchanged
|10
|Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB)
|Up 4
|11
|Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)
|Down 3
|12
|Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)
|Up 5
|13
|Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)
|Down 3
|14
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
|Down 2
|15
|Nebius Group NV Shs Class-A- (NASDAQ:NBIS)
|Down 4
|16
|CoreWeave Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CRWV)
|Up 3
|17
|IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)
|New
|18
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM)
|New
|19
|Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
|Down 12
|20
|IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)
|Down 5
Source: interactive investor, 13-15 July 2026.
Week Ahead
Alphabet
With US earnings season in full swing, Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) takes centre stage on Wednesday with second-quarter results due after the market close. According to Refinitiv, Q2 revenue is expected to hit $118.6 billion, up from $109.9 billion last quarter, with $94.4 billion coming from Google services, mostly advertising, and $22.3 billion from Google Cloud. Earnings per share is forecast to rise to $2.89 from $2.62 last quarter.
Focus will be on the performance of its rapidly expanding Google Cloud, which enjoyed a 63% revenue surge last period, fuelled by its enterprise AI solutions.
Investors will also be paying attention to its lofty AI spending plans. The company has already warned investors that capex could reach $190 billion this year and “significantly increase” in 2027. To fund these expensive plans, Alphabet last month announced an equity raise worth $80 billion before increasing the total by nearly $5 billion amid strong demand. This was an historic moment for the company, marking its first stock offering in over 20 years.
Shares have performed very well over the last 12 months, rallying around 100% versus the Nasdaq 100, which is up almost 30%. According to Refinitiv, analysts have a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $417.92, representing around 12% upside from the current share price.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.