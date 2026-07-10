Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 10 July 2026
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
10th July 2026 11:35
by Dave Baxter from interactive investor
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Investment trusts offer a potential bargain thanks to their closed-ended structure. That happens when a trust’s share price is lower than the value of its underlying investments (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards it.
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In this weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £30 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
Another bite of the cherry
We recently noted that, with trading volumes moving lower for the summer season, certain investment trust discounts had tended to advance without any obvious trigger. We have seen more of that this week, with trust discounts moving out despite a lack of big news.
To kick off with an odd name, hedge fund Gabelli Merchant Partners Ord (LSE:GMP) has topped our table with a double-digit percentage point increase for its discount. This is a pretty niche vehicle, and the shares appear to have struggled notably in recent history.
Otherwise there’s a wide range of trusts moving to “cheaper” valuations, some of which appear fairly frequently in this feature.
HgCapital Trust Ord (LSE:HGT), one of the most prominent victims of the software sell-off, has seen its (already substantial) discount move out once again, and so has the troubled Lindsell Train Ord (LSE:LTI).
Baillie Gifford-managed Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN), which saw its shares move to a discount after they struggled to keep up with big gains from a position in Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX), has seen that expand somewhat.
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Crystal Amber Ord (LSE:CRS), the UK smaller companies trust once in wind-down, returns to our table, while funds focused on private equity and commodities once again make the list.
Not all the names here are necessarily struggling or deeply out of favour. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Ord (LSE:ORIT) has had its share of troubles but has actually performed very strongly in the last six months, for example.
In terms of news, it is worth noting that UK small-cap fund Rockwood Strategic Ord (LSE:RKW) has just issued equity, while uranium fund Geiger Counter Ord (LSE:GCL) has been conducting share buybacks.
|Investment trust
|Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Discount/premium change over past week (pp)
|Gabelli Merchant Partners Ord (LSE:GMP)
|Hedge Funds
|-30.3
|-12.3
|HgCapital Trust Ord (LSE:HGT)
|Private Equity
|-31.4
|-6.3
|Rockwood Strategic Ord (LSE:RKW)
|UK Smaller Companies
|-1.3
|-6.2
|Crystal Amber Ord (LSE:CRS)
|Flexible Investment
|-48.7
|-3.7
|Patria Private Equity Trust (LSE:PPET)
|Private Equity
|-29.1
|-3.5
|Geiger Counter Ord (LSE:GCL)
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|-10.3
|-3.3
|Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN)
|Growth Capital
|-13.5
|-3.3
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Ord (LSE:ORIT)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-33
|-3
|VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord (LSE:VOF)
|Country Specialist
|-21.7
|-2.8
|Lindsell Train Ord (LSE:LTI)
|Global
|-22.3
|-2.8
Source: Morningstar, close of trading 2 July to 9 July 2026.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.