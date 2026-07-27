eyeQ: Antofagasta, Medtronic, L&G, Hikma Pharma

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should’ trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 July 2026.

Antofagasta

Mining giant Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), often seen as a proxy way to play copper, sits almost 6% cheap to our 3,847p model fair value. That makes it the cheapest UK listed stock currently in a macro regime.

Two health warnings though.

The Fair Value Gap isn't yet big enough to trigger a bullish signal. Model value is declining - it's down nearly 9% in the last month thanks mainly to the impact of the US bond market. ANTO wants lower real yields, and sadly they've been rising.

So, nothing to do right here, right now. But if you believe the inflation threat isn't going away and that commodity stocks offer a decent hedge, then there are signs value is starting to build in Antofagasta.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 July 2026.

Medtronic

After a rough Q2, June's earnings report was strong and prompted a decent bounce - medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is up almost 15% over the last month. Over the same period, eyeQ's model value has fallen around 8.5% thanks mainly to the US bond market.

The stock wants lower real yields and benign interest rate volatility. The market has delivered the opposite - renewed inflation and fears around huge debt issuance from the hyperscalers have combined to produce an unruly bear move in bonds.

Hence declining macro momentum and a Fair Value Gap of almost +9%. That's very close to triggering a new bullish signal but we're not quite there yet.

