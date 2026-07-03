ii most-bought investments: June 2026

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SpaceX is the most-bought stock among ii customers in June following its IPO

Investment trusts associated with the space boom and technology proved popular: Scottish Mortgage, Polar Capital Technology, Seraphim Space

Investors take a global approach, as the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index is the most-bought passive fund in June, and Artemis Global Income takes second place for active funds.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in June 2026.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX)(SpaceX) is the most-bought stock among ii customers in June following its IPO. The space boom was front of mind for investors, as Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) also took third place in the most-bought list of investment trusts.

The Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund was once again the most-bought active fund in June. WS Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc (BD6PG78) moved to third place in June, up from fourth place in May. Artemis SmartGARP Glb EM Eq I Acc GBP (BW9HL13)fund entered the list in June, coming in eighth place.

Investors take a global approach, as the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) is the most-bought passive fund in June, followed by the HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) – which moved up one spot to second place.

iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) moved further up the list to third place in June, after falling to seventh place in May.L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16)also moved up the list to seventh place after featuring in ninth place in May.

When it comes to stocks, US tech stocks proved popular. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) re-entered the list after dropping off in May, coming in third place.

Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) entered the list in fifth place – the first time it has featured in the list in 2026.

Other new entrants include Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Aviva (LSE:AV.).

Legal & General, Lloyds, and BP were knocked off the most-bought stocks list in June after featuring in May’s top 10.

Most-bought funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in June, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor says: “June was a month characterised by the ups and downs of growth investing, from the blockbuster Space Exploration Technologies’ (SpaceX) initial public offering (IPO) to bouts of volatility for the major US tech shares.

“In that context, investors continued to buy into some investment trusts associated both with technology and the space boom, with Scottish Mortgage, Polar Capital Technology and Seraphim Space occupying the top three spots.

“For funds, investors continued to favour global approaches over dedicated regional fund exposure. Popular passive funds included Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, HSBC FTSE All World Index, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity.

“Those seeking actively managed funds opted for Artemis Global Income, WS Blue Whale Growth and Artemis SmartGARP Global Equity Fund.

“Royal London Short Term Money Market remains in pole position. The cash-like fund yields around 4%, but this is highly dependent on UK interest rates. If rates were to fall, then this slowly feeds through to a lower yield for such funds. However, with the base rate held at 3.75%, they are currently an attractive way of earning a low-risk return.

“Investors were also drawn to equity income strategies, with a range of investment trusts favoured including Greencoat UK Wind, Henderson Far East Income, City of London and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

“Among the considerations when sizing up income-paying investment trusts is the strength of the dividend reserves, which enables investment trusts to bolster dividend payouts in leaner years.

“How income is generated from the underlying investments is also important. Some investment trusts finance their dividends from capital as well as income. This approach is all well and good when capital returns are being delivered, but it tends to be more erratic when stock markets are more volatile.”

Most-bought stocks

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in June, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says:“Technology stocks dominated the list of most-bought companies on the ii platform last month, unseating a number of longstanding FTSE 100 regular features. Unusually, Legal & General, Lloyds, and BP were knocked off the most-bought stocks list in June, replaced by tech names like SpaceX, Micron, Microsoft which came in first, second and third position respectively.

“Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk’s space company rocketed straight to the top of the leaderboard following its historic IPO on 12 June, and is set to join the Nasdaq 100 on 7 July. Meanwhile, Micron Technology wasn’t the only chipmaker to make an appearance, with Nvidia, Marvell Technology and Broadcom also on the most-bought list.”

It's worth noting that IPOs carry a higher level of risk. When a company first lists, share prices can be more volatile, and prices may rise or fall sharply.

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN JUNE 2026