The US week ahead: A short week, Thanksgiving and Black Friday
16th November 2018 16:50
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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US third-quarter earnings season all-but-concludes in the coming week, the country prepares its turkeys for Thanksgiving celebrations, followed by the retail festival that is Black Friday.
Traders note it's a short trading week, with US markets closed on Thursday 22nd November and closing early at 13:00 EST (18:00 GMT) on Friday 23rd November.
The tradition for closing markets early the day after Thanksgiving began in 1992 – due to thin trading volume, the large number of traders who take the day off, and a nearly blank economic calendar – and has continued since.
In the corporate calendar, the three main sectors in focus on Monday and Tuesday are retail, technology and healthcare. Wednesday's solitary large-cap company announcement comes from manufacturing company Deere & Co.
Monday 19 November
• Intuit Inc (INTU)
• JD.com Inc (JD)
• Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Tuesday 20 November
• TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
• Medtronic (MDT)
• Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
• Target Corp (TGT)
• Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
• Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
• Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
• Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
• Kohl's Corporation (KSS)
• Gap Inc (GPS)
• Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Wednesday 21 November
• Deere & Co (DE)
Source: nasdaq.com
You can find out more about the US markets and how to trade US shares with interactive investor here.
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