The US week ahead: A short week, Thanksgiving and Black Friday

US third-quarter earnings season all-but-concludes in the coming week, the country prepares its turkeys for Thanksgiving celebrations, followed by the retail festival that is Black Friday.

Traders note it's a short trading week, with US markets closed on Thursday 22nd November and closing early at 13:00 EST (18:00 GMT) on Friday 23rd November.

The tradition for closing markets early the day after Thanksgiving began in 1992 – due to thin trading volume, the large number of traders who take the day off, and a nearly blank economic calendar – and has continued since.

In the corporate calendar, the three main sectors in focus on Monday and Tuesday are retail, technology and healthcare. Wednesday's solitary large-cap company announcement comes from manufacturing company Deere & Co.

Monday 19 November

• Intuit Inc (INTU)

• JD.com Inc (JD)

• Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Tuesday 20 November

• TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

• Medtronic (MDT)

• Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

• Target Corp (TGT)

• Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

• Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

• Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

• Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

• Kohl's Corporation (KSS)

• Gap Inc (GPS)

• Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Wednesday 21 November

• Deere & Co (DE)

Source: nasdaq.com

You can find out more about the US markets and how to trade US shares with interactive investor here.

