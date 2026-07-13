10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 10 July 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

A dramatic slump in share price to an eight-month low ignited interest in AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) last week, propelling it to the top of this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.

Investors piled in after the drug giant warned that a late-stage clinical trial of its Wainua heart drug had failed. It’s the first time the country’s second-largest company has appeared in this top 10 in 2026 and the first time it’s achieved first place.

The shock announcement throws into doubt the company’s ambition of growing revenue to $80 billion (£59.7 billion) by 2030. Analysts trimmed forecasts given many had been assuming $4.2 billion of unadjusted sales. Yet despite the disappointment, analysts largely maintained positive ratings and price targets. Morgan Stanley repeats its overweight stance and 16,500p target.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) is also back in the charts after initial interest following the IPO fizzled out. Shares in Elon Musk’s space firm ended Friday’s session at $145.30, their lowest price since the stock market listing and only $10 above the IPO price.

However, analysts have been largely bullish on prospects as many released their first research notes on the company. Morgan Stanley rates them as overweight with $300 price target, and Citi, Goldman Sachs and UBS see upside to between $200 and $210. Deutsche Bank initiates coverage with a buy rating and $255 price target.

Takeovers triggered a fresh round of investor interest in two stocks through the week.

Just days after agreeing in principle a recommended cash offer from Castlelake worth 690p per share, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) chiefs are now backing a rival £5.7 billion bid from Apollo Management valued at 715p. Late on Friday, Castlelake said it is “considering its options in respect of its possible offer”.

The possibility of a bidding war has clearly piqued investor interest. Watch this space.

And just a couple of weeks after latest rumours of a bid for ITV’s broadcast and streaming unit did the rounds, the company confirmed it had received an offer from Sky worth up to £1.6 billion. The deal will be made up of £1.2 billion in cash, £200 million from Sky’s Love Productions, plus a contingent cash consideration of up to £200 million subject to total advertising revenue performance in 2027. Around £950 million, or 25p a share, will be returned to shareholders as ITV (LSE:ITV) becomes a London-listed pure-play ITV Studios business.

ITV shares tumbled on the news, although some investors believe the selling is overdone. ITV shares have failed to set the market alight in recent years, struggling to make any rare move above 85p stick.

Finally, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is back in favour, entering the top 10 for the first time in a month. Investors continue to like the 7%-plus dividend yield with the shares glued to the 80p level.

Five stocks make way for this week’s newbies. Greatland Resources drops from fourth to 12th and BAE Systems from ninth to 11th, while Filtronic, BT and Microsoft disappear from the radar.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

There’s very little movement in this week’s bestseller list, with seven funds maintaining the same position. Cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) heads up the table, followed by three broad tracker funds and the value-oriented Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7).

And yet a couple of new entrants have arrived. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30) returns to the table, while Fidelity Index World drops out of the top 10.

We also see the renewables trust Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) move back into the list. That, like fellow top 10 constituent Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL), has plenty of fans thanks to a high share price dividend yield.

Passive technology fund L&G Global Technology Index Trust slips out of the table. However, growth investing remains high up the agenda, with both Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) still in the list.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.