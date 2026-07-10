Share Sleuth: a one-of-a-kind new holding for the portfolio

Bloomsbury chart (1 Jan 2019 to 16 June 2026). Share Sleuth has held Bloomsbury continuously since 2019. The ‘b’s’ indicate additions to the portfolio and the ‘s’s’ indicate reductions to the holding. It would be incorrect to say I’ve often regretted selling Games Workshop shares. I have a system and it doesn’t furnish me with perfect foresight. But the portfolio would have been much better off had I not been quick to reduce the holding five times in the nearly 17 years it has held shares in the company. Games Workshop is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Games Workshop chart (1 Jan 2009 to 16 June 2026). Share Sleuth has held Games Workshop continuously since 2009. The ‘b’s’ indicate additions to the portfolio and the ‘s’s’ indicate reductions to the holding. I last reduced the holding in February 2025, nearly a year and a half ago, which made the notion of trading Games Workshop slightly more palatable than trading Bloomsbury. I put that thought aside, though. The Bloomsbury holding was riskier, I thought. Bloomsbury’s score was slightly lower. And it was slightly more over-represented in the portfolio. The holding was worth 2.9% of the portfolio’s total value, more than its ideal holding size (2.5%). Games Workshop was over-represented by 2.6% of the portfolio’s total value. It was Bloomsbury that made way for a new share. Additions: Keystone Law vs Judges Scientific The anticipated dust-up between Keystone Law and Judges Scientific was complicated by the emergence of two more highly ranked contenders: top-ranked Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) and Porvair (LSE:PRV), ranked sixth. I excluded lower-ranked Autotrader Group (LSE:AUTO), Cake Box Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:CBOX), and YouGov (LSE:YOU) from contention this month, although they also qualified for investment. The four high-scoring shares gave me more than enough to think about, and I passed on the three lower-ranked shares last month. Nothing much had changed. Additions, 17/06/2026 # company description score qual price ih% ss% ih%-% 1 FW Thorpe Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings 9.9 9.0 0.9 9.9% 6.9% 2.9% 6 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 8.0 8.0 0.0 5.9% 3.2% 2.7% 9 Keystone Law Operates a network of self-employed lawyers 7.5 7.0 0.5 4.9% 4.9% 10 Judges Scientific Acquires and grows businesses that manufacture scientific instruments 7.4 6.5 0.9 4.8% 4.8% Click on a share’s score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio, ss% is the actual size of Share Sleuth’s holding, and ih%-% is the difference between ideal and actual sizes. I haven’t reappraised FW Thorpe or Porvair recently, because they have given me no reason to. They entered the frame because the portfolio has risen in value over the last two months, and they have not, or they haven’t risen as much. High prices result in lower scores, so relatively speaking traders’ lack of interest in FW Thorpe and Porvair has increased their appeal to me. A share’s rank is not the only thing I consider when thinking about trades. I bought more shares in FW Thorpe last November, and I prefer not to trade the same share without re-scoring it (in case I have overlooked something). Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis

The conversations that could slash your inheritance tax bill Additionally, because Keystone Law and Judges Scientific were not portfolio constituents, they were more underrepresented in the portfolio. The difference between their ideal holding sizes and their actual sizes (0% of the portfolio’s total value) was nearly 5% of the portfolio’s total value. For that reason, I decided to add shares in Keystone Law. On paper, the shares were equally attractive, the difference in score is immaterial (to see how I scored them, click on their scores in the tables). In practice, Keystone Law is one of a kind, the only platform law firm listed in London. I think it will diversify the portfolio more. Trade The same day, I reduced Share Sleuth’s Bloomsbury holding by 875 shares to 1,007 shares. The actual price, quoted by a broker, was just over 634p, which raised £5,538 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees. I reinvested the proceeds in 1,024 Keystone Law shares. The price, quoted by a broker, was 541p, which cost Share Sleuth £5,550 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees. Share Sleuth performance At the close on Wednesday 8 July, Share Sleuth was worth £226,364, 655% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth 115,296, an increase of 284%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF), Porvair, and Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £4,694. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £5,659. Share Sleuth, 08 Jul 2026 Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash (2% of portfolio) 4,694 Current holdings (26 shares) 221,669 Total, and performance since 9 September 2009 30,000 226,364 655 Benchmark: FTSE All-Share index tracker (acc) 30,000 115,296 284 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 5,473 22 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 6,137 51 BMY Bloomsbury 1,007 5,002 6,294 26 BNZL Bunzl 417 9,798 11,109 13 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 4,002 10,348 11,026 7 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 5,083 -70 CHRT Cohort 836 6,315 11,687 85 FAN Volution 830 5,151 4,748 -8 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 4,183 86 GAW Games Workshop 66 4,116 13,226 221 GDWN Goodwin 36 871 5,710 556 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 11,321 9 JET2 Jet2 822 5,211 12,059 131 KEYS Keystone Law 1,024 5,550 5,519 -1 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 12,133 -16 MACF Macfarlane 7,689 10,011 5,190 -48 OXIG Oxford Instruments 505 10,044 14,160 41 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 7,339 47 QTX Quartix 1,618 3,988 3,641 -9 RNWH Renew Holdings 1,310 9,804 11,685 19 RSW Renishaw 117 3,698 5,366 45 SCT Softcat 675 9,995 12,386 24 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 10,018 66 TFW Thorpe (F W) 6,153 14,861 15,690 6 TSTL Tristel 1,432 5,509 5,621 2 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 4,868 -66 Notes:

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

Objective: To beat the index tracking fund handsomely over five year periods

Source: ShareScope. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Decision Engine and Share Sleuth, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.