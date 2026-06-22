10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 19 June 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) claims the top spot in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for a second week.

Shares peaked at $225.64 for a 67% gain from the $135 IPO issue price, before drifting as low as $172.11 Thursday ahead of the Juneteenth National Independence Day federal holiday.

Elsewhere, the top 10 is looking very FTSE 100 heavy, with eight of the companies included listed in the blue-chip index.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.),BP (LSE:BP.) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) all raced up the charts to second, third and fifth place respectively, although for different reasons. Rolls shares dashed to a new high at 1,424p midweek, as investors welcomed an improved outlook for engine flying hours and new contract with Sweden’s Vattenfall and Industrikraft for small modular reactors (SMR).

A peace deal between the US, Israel and Iran sent oil prices tumbling, with Brent crude briefly below $77 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of March. The news had a similar effect on BP whose shares dropped to 490p compared with a high of 609p at the end of March. However, UBS believes the shares look “increasingly attractive” given its discounted valuation and self-help potential.

Meanwhile, hawkish comments accompanying last week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting had the dollar higher. That convinced investors to dump mining stocks. Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares fell back to the bottom of the range they’ve been trading for much of the past three months between 550p and 600p.

There are five new entries this week, highest of which is Persimmon (LSE:PSN), back in the top 10 at number four. The housebuilder, 13th a week ago, is also at the bottom of its recent range, just above the 1,000p level where there appears to be some technical support. Investors welcomed news that Bank of America believes the housebuilder remains the most resilient name in the sector. It has a 1,220p price target on the stock.

The final four new entries this week are all familiar faces. BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) returns for the first time since early May as bargain hunters picked up shares languishing near a six-month low. A Middle East peace deal may not be good for sales.

BT Group (LSE:BT.A) attracted speculative investors as its share price traded near a five-month low, while, like BP, Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares fell as oil prices reacted to positive news out of Iran.

The final place is taken by AIM-listed semiconductor company IQE (LSE:IQE). Shares popped higher after it signed a multi-year deal to supply Tower Semiconductor with Indium Phosphide (InP) epiwafers for use in AI-driven data centre infrastructure.

Five stocks make way for this week’s newbies. Taylor Wimpey is down from second to 13th, Aviva drops from fifth to 14th, Lloyds Banking Group falls from sixth to 15th, while both ITM Power and Nvidia are off the radar this time.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The clamour to buy funds with exposure to the space theme has moderated a tad this week, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) slipping to second place and Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) dropping towards the bottom of the bestseller table.

Scottish Mortgage gives up the top spot to cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8), while Seraphim falls to ninth place. Both have made big gains this year ahead of the Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) initial public offering (IPO).

Beyond that, there’s plenty of consistency in the list. Four broad passive funds sit in the table, now that Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) has drifted back in.

Tech exposure remains popular via the L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) Trust and Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), while the open-ended equivalent of the latter sits just outside the list.

Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), which has captured some of the emerging market rally and continued to deliver big returns this year, also remains popular.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.