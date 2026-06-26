Shares for the future: an attractive small-cap with a resilient core

At the AGM last week, Anpario (LSE:ANP), a manufacturer of natural animal feed additives, anticipated revenue of just over £50 million, adjusted EBITDA of £10.3 million. Those numbers would deliver revenue and profit growth of about 7%. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts It looks like 2026 will be a third consecutive year in which Anpario has stepped forward, a good run for a business that often takes two steps forward and one step back. Record growth. Record profitability Higher than normal revenue growth in 2024 (23%) and 2025 (24%) was partly due to the acquisition of Bio-Vet in September 2024.

A US manufacturer of probiotics and electrolytes for ruminants, Bio-Vet contributed £2.2 million of revenue in the last three months of 2024 and £6.7 million in 2025. Excluding this revenue bump, Anpario’s growth slowed from 16% to 6%, close to the long-term average and the rate Anpario anticipates in 2026. This normalisation of underlying revenue is unsurprising because 2024 particularly was an exceptional year. In 2022 and 2023 farmers, who had overstocked due to post-Covid shortages, were shrinking their herds and trading down to less profitable feed additives in response to higher feed and energy costs and African swine flu outbreaks in some regions. Anpario’s revenue contracted by 1% in 2022 and 7% in 2023. The fixed costs of its factory in Worksop meant profit declined more than revenue. Anpario achieved a 13% after tax return on capital, a decent level of profitability, but its lowest for over a decade. What a Burnham premiership could mean for your long-term wealth

Trading Strategies: an overlooked FTSE 100 stock to consider In 2024 and 2025 farmers restocked and traded up to more expensive and profitable products. In both years, the company achieved record Return on Capital of more than 20%. Although this level of volatility was unusual, Anpario’s history is dotted with smaller contractions when its customers, farmers, have endured difficult times. Through the ups and downs, it has grown revenue and adjusted operating profit at mid to high single-digit CAGRs and remained profitable and cash generative. It has reported a cash surplus at the end of every financial year. A world of instability Epidemics and economic woes tend to be regional or restricted to certain species. The impact on Anpario is moderated by global and species diversification. The company has offices that sell direct or work with distributors in all of the world’s meat-producing regions. Poultry is Anpario’s biggest market, but it also supplies fish and cattle farmers.

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