eyeQ: M&G, Barclays, United Health

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should’ trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it’s cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 21 August 2026.

M&G, Barclays

Last week, eyeQ turned positive on Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN). This week’s list of the 10 biggest fair value gaps (FVGs) includes two other financial stocks that screen as cheap on our metrics.

Asset manager M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) and bank Barclays (LSE:BARC) share the same macro profile - model value is rising, and the recent fall in the share price has opened up decent fair value gaps. But both are just shy of the FVG threshold that would trigger a new bullish signal. So, value is building but no official call yet.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 21 August 2026.

United Health

After a brutal 2025, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has enjoyed a strong bounce. From a purely macro perspective that recovery continues. eyeQ model value has just hit a new high at $449.82.

The stock itself, however, has had a tough August and dropped below the $400 mark. That leaves the stock 15% cheap in macro terms and our smart machine has fired a new bullish signal.