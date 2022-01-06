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ISA FAQs

Can you withdraw money from a Junior ISA?

Can you withdraw money from a Junior ISA?

Withdrawals from a Junior ISA can only be made by the child once they 18. 

When the child turns 18, the Junior ISA turns into an adult ISA. They can then withdraw money when they choose to. 

Can parents withdraw money from a Junior ISA?

Parents cannot access a Junior ISA or take money out of it even if you are the parent or guardian who opened it. The only exception is if the child is terminally ill or dies. 

More ISA FAQs

Withdrawing money from an ISA

How many Junior ISAs can you have?

What happens to a Junior ISA at 18?

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