Interactive Investor
Stocks & Shares ISA
Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA
ISA charges
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Investment ideas
Adding and withdrawing money
ISA allowance
Junior ISA
Bed and ISA
Ethical ISA

ISA guides: your ISA questions answered

Want to know more about investing in an ISA? Our experts are here to answer your questions.

Most popular guides

What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Learn how it can help to protect your money from tax.

How to choose your ISA investments

It's not as difficult as it might seem.

Ethical ISA investing

How to build a portfolio that meets your values.

Building an income ISA portfolio

How to make your ISA pay a regular income.

ISA basics

What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Invest without paying tax on your gains.

ISA allowance

You can save up to £20,000 per year in your ISAs.

Bed & ISA

Move your investments into an ISA.

Junior Stocks and Shares ISAs

Invest for your child's future.

Investing in an ISA

Ethical ISA investing

How to build an ISA portfolio that matches your values.

ISA investment ideas

Investment ideas from our experts to help you get started. 

AIM shares in an ISA

AIM shares can benefit from inheritance tax relief.

Income ISA portfolio

Build an ISA to provide a regular income.

ISA FAQs

How many ISAs can I have?

Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

What is the ISA deadline?

More ISA FAQs...