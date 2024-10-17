ISA knowledge hub

ISA knowledge hub

Find everything you need to know about ISAs. Want to know more about ISA tax benefits? Or learn about the different kinds of ISA available? This knowledge hub has all the information you need.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Most popular ISA guides

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Buying US shares in a UK ISA

Some of the biggest brands are international. Find out how to start buying US shares in your UK Stocks & Shares ISA.

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When is the ISA deadline?

You can invest £20,000 in an ISA each year. But when does the allowance reset? And when are other key deadlines?

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How to Bed and ISA

Bed and ISA is the term for moving your investments into an ISA. Learn about how it works and the benefits.

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Top funds for ISA portfolios

Find out what stocks and shares others are investing in. There are options for all kinds of investors.

Getting started with a Stocks & Shares ISA

If you want to invest in an ISA but aren’t sure where to begin, here’s a good place to start. The ii Stocks & Shares ISA offers two paths: you can manage your investments yourself or let our experts manage them for you.

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Do it myself

A Self-managed ISA lets you be a hands-on investor. 

 

You can build your investment portfolio from our wide range of UK and international shares, funds, bonds and trusts. 

 

Our Self-managed ISA gives you all the control. But you can always lean on our expert insights for any ideas. 

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Do it for me

The ii Managed ISA lets you sit back while our experts handle your investments for you. 

 

We’ll match you to an investment portfolio that reflects the risk level you’re comfortable with. 

 

Then our experts take care of your ISA and monitor your investments going forward.

ISA rules, tax and allowances

From taxes to annual allowances, there are some rules to be aware of when it comes to ISAs. 

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Inheriting an ISA

Learn what happens to your ISA when you’re gone.

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Annual ISA allowance

All you need to know about the annual ISA allowance of £20,000.

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ISA tax benefits

See more about the key tax benefits of an ISA and how it can help you.

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Additional Permitted Subscription

Learn about Additional Permitted Subscription (APS) rules for ISAs.

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Stocks & Shares ISA rules

Find out more about the specific rules of a Stocks & Shares ISA.

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How to transfer your ISA

Thinking about switching to a different investment platform? Here’s our guide to transferring your ISA quickly and seamlessly.

More ISA transfer guides

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Transfer a Cash ISA

Find out how to move a Cash ISA to a Stocks & Shares ISA.

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ISA transfer rules

Discover what you need to know before transferring ISAs.

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How to Bed and ISA

Learn about how Bed and ISA works and the benefits.

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Transfer SAYE shares to an ISA

You can move your Save As You Earn (SAYE) scheme to a tax-efficient ISA.

Comparing investment options

Not sure which way to invest? Compare the pros and cons of various popular investment accounts.

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Pensions vs ISAs

Compare the tax benefits and advantages of pensions and ISAs.

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Premium bonds vs ISAs

See the key differences between these two tax-efficient ways to invest.

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Lifetime ISA vs Stocks & Shares ISA

Find out which way is best for you to invest your money tax-efficiently.

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Cash ISA vs Stocks & Shares ISA

Compare the benefits - and things to consider - for Cash ISAs and Stocks & Shares ISAs.

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General Investment Account vs ISA

See which is the best way for you to invest and trade on the stock market.

Different types of ISA

Flexible ISA

Sustainable ISA

Lifetime ISA

Types of ISA explained

Investing in an ISA

Want to dive into ISA investing? These guides are here to help you get started.

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Top funds for Stocks & Shares ISA portfolios

Find out what others are investing in, with options for all kinds of investors.

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How to become an ISA millionaire

See how you could invest your way to being an ISA millionaire.

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AIM ISAs explained

Learn how to build an AIM ISA portfolio to invest in small, growing companies.

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How to build an index tracker ISA portfolio

Find out how to choose an index trackers that suits your investment style.

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How to build an ETF ISA portfolio

See how you can build a portfolio around Exchange-traded funds.

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How to build an income ISA portfolio

Find out how you can build an ISA portfolio to provide regular income.

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How to build a FTSE tracker ISA portfolio

Learn about building a FTSE tracker ISA and if it’s right for you.

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How to build an investment trust ISA portfolio

Build out your portfolio with a range of investment trusts.

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Buying US shares in an ISA

Find out how to start buying US shares in your UK Stocks & Shares ISA.

Investment types

Looking for some ISA investment ideas?

If you need some inspiration for your ISA, we have some ideas to get you going. Whether you’re just getting started or are a keen investor, there’ll be something for you.

Junior ISAs

Looking to save for a child’s future? Learn all about Junior ISAs and how they work.

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ISAs for grandchildren

Read about your options for contributing to ISAs for your grandchildren.

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Top Junior ISA funds

View the investments most purchased by our Junior ISA customers.

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Annual Junior ISA allowance

Find out more about the annual Junior ISA allowance of £9,000.

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Child Trust Fund vs Junior ISA

Learn the differences between Junior ISAs and Child Trust Funds.

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Transferring a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA

Find out how to transfer from a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA.

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How to transfer a Junior ISA

See how you can transfer a Junior ISA from one provider to another.

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What happens to a Junior ISA at age 18?

Learn what happens when your child's Junior ISA matures.

ISA FAQs

Can you transfer shares into an ISA?

What are the ISA tax benefits?

How many ISAs can you have?

Can you withdraw money from an ISA?

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Start investing today

Take control of your investing with an ISA that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.