How many Junior ISAs can you have?

A child can have two Junior ISAs (JISAs). They can have one Cash JISA and one Stocks and Shares JISA.

JISAs can be transferred between providers, but your child cannot have more than one of each type of JISA at any one time.

There is an annual allowance for JISA contributions which is £9,000 per tax year. This allowance can be split between the two types of JISA.