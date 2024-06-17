Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is a sustainable stocks and shares ISA?
A sustainable ISA allows you to invest in a socially responsible way. By choosing investments that meet your own sustainable or ethical criteria, you can grow your money without sacrificing your values.
For investments to be considered sustainable, they usually avoid the following industries:
- Gambling
- Arms and weapons
- Tobacco
- Fossil fuel extraction and oil
Sustainable investments instead support companies who help and consider the environment, who support human and workers' rights, and who protect wildlife.
How to invest in a sustainable ISA with ii
Investors are increasingly looking for investments that match their personal values.
Using Morningstar data, we collate a wider sustainable investment universe of funds, which can be accessed via our Sustainable Investment Screener once logged in. The screener will allow you to search for and choose the sustainable investment that best reflects your needs.
The sustainable investment universe underlying the screener is defined using Morningstar’s (our data provider’s) definition of a “Sustainable Investment”. These funds sit under the Morningstar Sustainable Attributes framework which identifies sustainable investments using the fund’s own stated objectives and categorises them as either a “General ESG Investment” or a “Sustainability Themed Investment”.
Benefits of investing in an sustainable stocks and shares ISA
- Invest to reflect your personal values
- Find investments that consider or embrace environmental or social issues
- Our lists of sustainable investments make it easy to build your portfolio
Ways to invest in an ii ISA
Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly subscription.
ii ISA
Do it myself
A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.
Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds and bonds.
Then manage your investments yourself, with our expert insights and ideas always there if you need them.
ii Managed ISA
Do it for me
Sit back, relax and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.
We'll match you to a tailored investment portfolio, that reflects the risk level you're comfortable with.
Then our experts will look after your investments for you - so you can rest easy, knowing your money is managed.
Our customers have increased their holdings in ethical investments significantly over the past four years. This could be down to a combination of greater availability, increased awareness, and long-term performance.
A growing body of evidence suggests companies with good environmental, social and governance practices should be expected to outperform their less ethical counterparts, especially as interest in sustainability and the environment grows.
Why choose us for your ISA?
- Low, flat fees – we have plans to suit all needs
- Reliable service –we are rated ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot
- One of the widest choice of investments – over 40,000 UK and global investment options to choose from
- Expert insights –receive regular tips from our experts to help you become a better investor
How we choose our sustainable investments
We have collated a range of investment options that are socially and environmentally responsible.
These funds, trusts and ETFs all follow a range of different approaches to sustainable investing. For example, they may strict ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. Or they may avoid polluting industries, or controversial products such as tobacco.
Find out more about our sustainable investing approach
Sustainable Junior ISA
You can also use our sustainable investing lists to find options for your Junior Stocks and Shares ISA (JISA).
A Junior ISA is a tax-efficient way to invest for your child’s future. You can invest up to £9,000 a year tax-free, and anyone can contribute.