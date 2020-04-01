Ethical ISA
Learn how to use your stocks and shares ISA to invest ethically.
Invest in what you believe in
Increasingly, investors are looking for investments that match their personal values.
Our experts have made this easy for you. We have carefully selected a range of ethical investment options that are designed to grow your money without sacrificing your values.
We have filtered these choices into our three 'ACE' ethical styles:
- Avoids certain companies, sectors or business practices, such as tobacco
- Considers strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria
- Embraces companies that deliver positive social or environmental outcomes
Ethical ISA investing options
We’ve made it easy to choose ethical options for your stocks and shares ISA.
ii ACE 30
The UK’s first rated list of ethical investments. 30 best-in-class funds, trusts and ETFs.
Ethical investments long list
View all ethical investments available across a range of investment types.
Ethical growth portfolio
A ready-made ethical portfolio to get you started quickly.
What is an ethical stocks & shares ISA?
An ethical ISA allows you to invest in a socially responsible way. By choosing investments that meet our ethical criteria, you can grow your money without sacrificing your values.
That may mean avoiding investments that don’t consider the environment, or in controversial industries such as gambling.
Our ethical investment picks and ethical growth portfolio make it easy to build an ethical ISA portfolio.
Benefits of investing in an ethical stocks & shares ISA
- Invest to reflect your personal values
- Find investments that consider or embrace environmental or social issues
- Our lists of ethical investments make it easy to build your portfolio
Why choose us for your ISA?
- Low, flat fees – other providers charge a percentage, which mean their fees grow with your investments.
- Reliable service – we’re rated ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot.
- The widest choice – over 40,000 UK and global investment options to choose from.
- One free trade every month. Regular investing is also free.
- Expert insights – receive regular tips from our experts to help you become a better investor.
How we choose our ethical investments
We have collated more than 140 investment options that are socially and environmentally responsible.
These funds, trusts and ETFs all follow a range of different approaches to ethical investing. For example, they may strict ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. Or they may avoid polluting industries, or controversial products such as tobacco.
Ethical Junior ISA
You can also use our ethical investing lists to find options for your Junior Stocks & Shares ISA (JISA).
A Junior ISA is a tax-efficient way to invest for your child’s future. You can invest up to £9,000 a year tax-free, and anyone can contribute.
Frequently asked questions
What are the expected returns for an ethical stocks & shares ISA, compared with other portfolios?
You might think that limiting your options to ethical investments could lead to lower returns. However, this is not necessarily true.
There is a growing body of academic evidence that shows investing ethically does not have to mean sacrificing returns.
Of course, there are no guarantees with investing – you could end up with less money than you invested.
Are ethical ISA portfolios more costly?
You will pay the same flat monthly fee of £9.99 with our ISA, regardless of what investments you choose.
There may be additional costs associated with some funds, but ethical options should not make these any more expensive.
As for expected returns, ethical investments can sometimes provide better returns. But as with any investing, there are no guarantees.
Read: Investing ethically does not have to mean sacrificing returns - Moneywise
What makes an ISA portfolio ‘ethical’?
Our ethical investment options are filtered into our three 'ACE' investment styles:
- Avoids certain companies, sectors or business practices, such as tobacco
- Considers strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria
- Embraces companies that deliver positive social or environmental outcomes
This filtering approach is behind the name of our ACE 30 rated list. But it is also behind all the choices on our long list of ethical investments, too.
How can I ensure my investments remain ethical?
We continually review and update our list of ethical investments. We will remove any funds that no longer meet the criteria, and continue to add new ones.
What types of ethical investments are available through interactive investor?
Our ethical investment lists highlight a range of funds, investment trusts and ETFs to help you identify those that reflect your personal values.