What is a sustainable stocks and shares ISA?

A sustainable ISA allows you to invest in a socially responsible way. By choosing investments that meet your own sustainable or ethical criteria, you can grow your money without sacrificing your values.

For investments to be considered sustainable, they usually avoid the following industries:

Gambling

Arms and weapons

Tobacco

Fossil fuel extraction and oil

Sustainable investments instead support companies who help and consider the environment, who support human and workers' rights, and who protect wildlife.