ISA fees and charges

How are the ISA charges paid?

The easiest way to pay ISA charges is to set up a Direct Debit when you open your account.

If you haven't set up a Direct Debit then we will take payment from the available cash in your account.

Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii ISA?

No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.

What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

All customers receive one or more free trades per month. After that, trades usually cost: