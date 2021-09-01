ISA fees and charges

For UK and US trades over £100,000, and other international share trades over £25,000 please see section below. International commissions are charged in the customer’s settlement currency and multiplied by the conversion rate (if applicable) subject to the minimum and maximum charges shown. If an order is filled over multiple days, there is a separate commission charge for each day there is a fill.
\n
Bed & ISA Instruction
\n
\n
\n
£0 on the sale
\n
\n
\n
Buy or sell UK shares, funds (unit trusts and OEICs), bonds, gilts and exchange traded products. Trade value over £100,000
\n
\n
\n
£40
\n
\n
\n
Buy or sell US shares. Trade value over £100,000
\n
\n
\n
0.04% of trade value
\n
\n
\n
Buy or sell other international shares. Trade value over £25,000
FX - The FX rate for currency conversion is based on the bid/offer exchange rate to which we apply a spread of up to +/- 1.50% at the time of execution. If multiple trades (“fills”) are required to execute your trade the FX rate is calculated on the value of each fill and you may end up paying a higher FX charge than for a single transaction of the same total value.
Cash Interest and Transfers - All interest is paid gross of income tax. You are responsible for payment of any income tax that may be due through your self-assessment return. Urgent bank transfers in non-UK currencies will be charged at an equivalent rate. Charges are paid at the point of withdrawal. You must ensure sufficient funds are available to cover the withdrawal amount and the applicable charge.
"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Telephone share dealing and extended settlement","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"
Free trade credit cannot be used towards these and they are charged in addition to the relevant online commission rate.
\n
Extended settlement (buy orders greater than T+2).
£35 + VAT - Per certificate, to convert online shares to a paper certificate in your own name (only available for CREST securities).
\n
\n
\n
Failed payments or late settlement
\n
\n
\n
£25 -Failed payments includes unpaid direct debits, bounced cheques and rejected Debit Card payments. Late settlement charge can be charged at foreign currency equivalent plus 15% above Bank of England Base rate charged on the debt.
\n
\n
\n
Paper documents
\n
\n
\n
£3 + VAT - Per document for sending Consolidated Tax Certificates and statements and duplicate copies, including contract notes.
\n
\n
\n
Contract notes sent by post
\n
\n
\n
£1 + VAT - Per document if your document delivery preference is by post. Does not apply to telephone trades.
\n
\n
\n
VCTs processing charge
\n
\n
\n
£30 - Per application.
\n
\n
\n
CREST Personal Membership (CPM) account fee
\n
\n
\n
£4.99 a month + VAT - This account is only available to customers who transferred an existing CREST membership account from NatWest Stockbrokers.
\n
\n
\n
Non UK Resident
\n
\n
\n
£3.99 - We make an additional charge to cover operational costs for customers not resident in the UK.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
ISA fees and charges at a glance
Our Stocks and Shares ISA costs £9.99 a month. You can also add our Trading Account and Junior ISA at no extra cost.
You can contribute as little as £25 a month with our regular investing service. There are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, your first monthly trade is free. After that, trades usually cost £7.99.
There are some activity-based fees for things like foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
Analysis shows you could be better off by £32k over 30 years of investing in an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Service plans to suit you
When you join, you will start on our Investor service plan (£9.99 a month). If you expect to make several trades per month, we offer two additional service plans to reduce your costs.
You can upgrade your service plan quickly and easily from your online account.
Investor £9.99 per month
You will start on this plan. It’s easy to upgrade later.
One free trade each month
Additional fund trades and UK share trades: £7.99
Funds Fan £13.99 per month
For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds.
Two free trades each month
Additional fund and investment trust trades: £3.99
Additional UK share trades: £7.99
Super Investor £19.99 per month
Our premium plan, designed for more frequent investors.
Two free trades each month
Additional UK trades (inc funds): £3.99
Additional US share trades: £4.99
How are the ISA charges paid?
The easiest way to pay ISA charges is to set up a Direct Debit when you open your account.
If you haven't set up a Direct Debit then we will take payment from the available cash in your account.
Are there any charges for transferring my investments to an ii ISA?
No, it is free to transfer to or from another provider. However, you should check for any exit fees from your existing providers.
What is the cost of buying and selling in a Stocks and Shares ISA?
All customers receive one or more free trades per month. After that, trades usually cost:
UK shares and ETFs: £7.99
Funds and investment trusts: £7.99
US shares: £7.99
Non-US international shares: £19.99
Keep more with our free regular investing service
Top up your ISA with a regular monthly direct debit.
It's free - you'll pay no trading fees with regular investing.
Start from as little as £25 a month.
This 'little and often' approach can be less risky and more profitable.
Government charges such as stamp duty may apply to certain transactions. Potential charges are as follows:
UK Stamp Duty
0.5%
UK equity buys
Irish Stamp Duty
1.00%
Irish equity buys
UK PTM levy
£1
Flat-rate charge on UK equity buys and sells where the trade value is more than £10,000.
ITP levy
€1.25
Flat-rate charge on Irish equity buys and sells where the trade value is more than €12,500.
Hong Kong transaction levy
0.0027%
Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
Hong Kong trading fee
0.05%
Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
Hong Kong Stamp Duty
0.13% (Rounded up to the nearest HKD)
Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
Singapore clearing fee
0.0325%
All buys and sells
French Financial Transaction tax
0.3%
For buys of eligible French stocks.
Italian Financial Transaction tax
0.1%
For buys of eligible Italian stocks.
Spanish Financial Transaction tax
0.2%
For buys of eligible Spanish stocks.
In return for your monthly service plan fee, you will receive a free trade credit worth £7.99 every month. This credit is available for 90 days before it expires.
Additional trade costs as follows:
Investor
Funds Fan
Super Investor
UK shares and ETFs
£7.99
£7.99
£3.99
Funds and investment trusts†
£7.99
£3.99
£3.99
US shares
£7.99
£7.99
£4.99
Other international shares
£19.99
£19.99
£9.99
Dividend reinvestment
£0.99
£0.99
£0.99
Regular investing
Free
Free
Free
† Funds trades covers OEICs, Unit Trusts and Investment Trusts. Our list of Investment Trusts is based on that provided by Morningstar. Note: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are treated as shares.
For UK and US trades over £100,000, and other international share trades over £25,000 please see section below. International commissions are charged in the customer’s settlement currency and multiplied by the conversion rate (if applicable) subject to the minimum and maximum charges shown. If an order is filled over multiple days, there is a separate commission charge for each day there is a fill.
Bed & ISA Instruction
£0 on the sale
Buy or sell UK shares, funds (unit trusts and OEICs), bonds, gilts and exchange traded products. Trade value over £100,000
£40
Buy or sell US shares. Trade value over £100,000
0.04% of trade value
Buy or sell other international shares. Trade value over £25,000
0.10% of trade value
Transaction value
Margin Rate
£0 - £24,999.99
1.5%
£25,000 - £49999.99
1.25%
£50,000 - £99,999.99
1.00%
£100,000 - £599,999.99
0.50%
£600,000 or more
0.25%
FX - The FX rate for currency conversion is based on the bid/offer exchange rate to which we apply a spread of up to +/- 1.50% at the time of execution. If multiple trades (“fills”) are required to execute your trade the FX rate is calculated on the value of each fill and you may end up paying a higher FX charge than for a single transaction of the same total value.
Gross interest rate on cash (all accounts)
0%
Urgent UK withdrawals
£15
Urgent EUR withdrawals
£15
Other currency withdrawals
£15
Cash Interest and Transfers - All interest is paid gross of income tax. You are responsible for payment of any income tax that may be due through your self-assessment return. Urgent bank transfers in non-UK currencies will be charged at an equivalent rate. Charges are paid at the point of withdrawal. You must ensure sufficient funds are available to cover the withdrawal amount and the applicable charge.
Free trade credit cannot be used towards these and they are charged in addition to the relevant online commission rate.
Extended settlement (buy orders greater than T+2).
£4.99
Telephone trades
£49
Share certificate withdrawal
£35 + VAT - Per certificate, to convert online shares to a paper certificate in your own name (only available for CREST securities).
Failed payments or late settlement
£25 -Failed payments includes unpaid direct debits, bounced cheques and rejected Debit Card payments. Late settlement charge can be charged at foreign currency equivalent plus 15% above Bank of England Base rate charged on the debt.
Paper documents
£3 + VAT - Per document for sending Consolidated Tax Certificates and statements and duplicate copies, including contract notes.
Contract notes sent by post
£1 + VAT - Per document if your document delivery preference is by post. Does not apply to telephone trades.
VCTs processing charge
£30 - Per application.
CREST Personal Membership (CPM) account fee
£4.99 a month + VAT - This account is only available to customers who transferred an existing CREST membership account from NatWest Stockbrokers.
Non UK Resident
£3.99 - We make an additional charge to cover operational costs for customers not resident in the UK.