Bed and ISA costs

No commission is charged on the sale of stocks, but repurchase costs apply

For online requests, your online commission rate is charged on the repurchase of stocks within your ISA

For telephone and postal requests, the telephone trade commission rate is charged on the repurchase in your ISA

Government stamp duty of 0.5% also applies to the repurchase of all UK registered stocks

Bed and ISA tax rules

When you sell your existing investments outside a tax-efficient account, they may be subject to capital gains tax (CGT). However, each investor has an annual CGT allowance - currently £12,000 for this tax year. Transferring your investments from a Trading Account into an ISA will mean the investments are no longer eligible for further tax on capital gains, most dividends (dividends on international stocks may be subject to withholding tax) or interest gained. Stamp duty of 0.5% applies to the repurchase of UK stocks.

Understanding the risks

The value of your investments and the income derived from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances.