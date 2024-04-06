What is Bed and ISA?

You can use a Bed and ISA to sell investments in a Trading Account and buy them back in your Stocks & Shares ISA. It’s one simple transaction which allows you to make the transfer in one fell swoop.

A Bed and ISA is a great way to take advantage of any unused ISA allowance. Once in an ISA, those investments will be sheltered from tax.

You'll only pay a trading fee on the re-purchase, not the sale. This means it’s far cheaper to Bed and ISA than to sell your investments yourself, transfer your cash into your ISA, and then repurchase the shares.