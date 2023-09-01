Cash interest rates

Accrued interest is not payable on any accounts closed within the calculation period.

AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate you receive over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.

Interest on all accounts will be calculated on your daily cleared credit balance and will be credited on or around the 25th of each month. All such interest will be paid gross of income tax and it is your responsibility to account for any tax payable on such interest (unless we are required by law to deduct tax).

Interest on US Dollar balances is calculated using values equivalent to £10,000 and £100,000 determined at the start of each calculation period.

If you do not wish to receive interest for any reason, please contact us.