Cash interest rates
ii currently pays interest on British pound and US dollar cash balances.
Interest is paid on cash balances held in British Pounds and US Dollars. Cash held in an ii ISA, Junior ISA, Trading Account and SIPP is treated separately on an individual account basis.
Cash balances in British pounds and US dollars are treated separately for the purposes of calculating interest, even if held within the same account.
Cash held in an ISA and Junior ISA
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £10,000
|1.50
|1.51
|On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
|2.50
|2.53
|On the value over £100,000
|3.50
|3.56
Cash held in a Trading Account
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £10,000
|1.50
|1.51
|On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
|2.50
|2.53
|On the value over £100,000
|3.50
|3.56
Cash held in a SIPP
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £10,000
|2.25
|2.27
|On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
|3.00
|3.04
|On the value over £100,000
|3.50
|3.56
Accrued interest is not payable on any accounts closed within the calculation period.
AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate you receive over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.
Interest on all accounts will be calculated on your daily cleared credit balance and will be credited on or around the 25th of each month. All such interest will be paid gross of income tax and it is your responsibility to account for any tax payable on such interest (unless we are required by law to deduct tax).
Interest on US Dollar balances is calculated using values equivalent to £10,000 and £100,000 determined at the start of each calculation period.
If you do not wish to receive interest for any reason, please contact us.
New rates from 1 September 2023
From 1 September 2023 ii will pay the following interest rates on cash balances held in British Pounds and US Dollars.
ISA and Junior ISA
Cash Balance
Gross %
AER %
On the first £10,000
1.75
1.76
On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
2.75
2.78
On the value over £100,000
3.75
3.82
Trading Accounts
Cash Balance
Gross %
AER %
On the first £10,000
1.75
1.76
On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
2.75
2.78
On the value over £100,000
3.75
3.82
SIPP
Cash Balance
Gross %
AER %
On the first £10,000
2.75
2.78
On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
3.50
3.56
On the value over £100,000
4.00
4.07
ii will pay interest on Euro balances from 1st September 2023.
On Euro balances held in Trading Accounts ii will pay 1.75% (1.76% AER).
On Euro balances held in SIPPs ii will pay 2.75% (2.78% AER).
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.