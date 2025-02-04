Cash interest rates

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
The rates below are effective from 6 January 2026.
Interest is calculated and paid separately using your daily cleared cash balance, per account and per currency.
For any GBP and USD balances the interest paid will be tiered, based on the rates shown. Euro balances are noted separately below.
For all currencies in the ii SIPP, ISA, Junior ISA and Trading Account; interest will become due and payable on or around the 25th of each month.
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £20,000
|1.70
|1.71
|On the value between £20,000.01 - £50,000
|2.10
|2.12
|On the value between £50,000.01 - £100,000
|2.20
|2.22
|On the value over £100,000
|2.30
|2.32
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £10,000
|1.00
|1.00
|On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
|1.75
|1.76
|On the value over £100,000
|2.00
|2.02
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £20,000
|1.10
|1.11
|On the value between £20,000.01 - £50,000
|1.25
|1.26
|On the value between £50,000.01 - £100,000
|1.35
|1.36
|On the value over £100,000
|2.10
|2.12
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £20,000
|0.80
|0.80
|On the value between £20,000.01 - £50,000
|1.05
|1.06
|On the value between £50,000.01 - £100,000
|1.15
|1.16
|On the value over £100,000
|1.80
|1.81
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|On the first £10,000
|0.25
|0.25
|On the value between £10,000.01 - £100,000
|0.65
|0.65
|On the value over £100,000
|1.55
|1.56
|Cash Balance
|Gross %
|AER %
|Trading Account
|0.25
|0.25
|SIPP
|1.00
|1.00
Gross interest and AER
All interest will be paid gross of income tax and it is your responsibility to account for any tax payable on such interest (unless we are required by law to deduct tax).
AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate you receive over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.
Information about interest rates
Beyond the specific subscription fee(s) for operating one or more of our Services, there are no charges for you to hold money in your Account(s). We receive interest from the bank(s) with which we deposit client money. Any interest received on such balances belongs to us.
Separately, we will pay interest to you on your daily cleared credit balance at rates determined by us, as are set out from time to time on the Website.
Interest on US Dollar balances is calculated using the values equivalent to £10,000 and £100,000, determined at the start of each calculation period.
When is interest paid?
Interest will become due and payable at the point it is credited monthly on or around the 25th day of each month.
If your account is closed by you or us, no interest will be due or payable from the date on which interest was last credited to your account and the date of closure.
If you do not wish to receive interest for any reason, please contact us.