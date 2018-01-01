Can I withdraw money from an ISA?

Withdrawing money from an ii Stocks and Shares ISA

There is usually no charge to withdraw money from your ii Stocks and Shares ISA.

You can withdraw money into an account held in your name. To withdraw money, log into your account and select cash & transfers > withdraw/transfer cash. Then follow the instructions to make a bank transfer.

If you request the payment before 2pm, the cash should reach your account by the end of the next working day. If request after 2pm, you will receive your payment after two working days.

If you need your cash sooner, you can request an urgent withdrawal. Urgent withdrawals cost £15.

Please note that the ii Stocks and Shares ISA is not a flexible ISA. This means you will use your annual allowance if you replace money you have withdrawn.