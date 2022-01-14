Can I withdraw money from an ISA?

You can withdraw from most ISAs whenever you want to without affecting the tax benefits. The exception is Lifetime ISAs. You can only withdraw money from a Lifetime ISA to buy your first home or after you turn 60.
How does withdrawing money from an ISA affect your ISA allowance?
When you withdraw money from a flexible ISA, you can replace that money in your ISA without using your annual allowance. If you have an ISA which is not flexible, you cannot replace money you have withdrawn without using your annual allowance.
Do you pay tax when you withdraw money from an ISA?
You do not pay tax when you withdraw money from an ISA.
Any profits you make in an ISA account are tax-free. The only exception is the Lifetime ISA withdrawal penalty.
Are there ISA withdrawal fees?
ISA withdrawal fees depend on the type of ISA you have and ISA provider. ii Stocks and Shares ISA withdrawals are free.
There can be penalties to withdraw money from fixed cash ISAs, Lifetime ISAs, and Help to Buy ISAs. Some providers may charge a fee for cash withdrawals. It’s best to check before you decide to make a withdrawal.
Withdrawing money from an ii Stocks and Shares ISA
There is usually no charge to withdraw money from your ii Stocks and Shares ISA.
You can withdraw money into an account held in your name. To withdraw money, log in to your account, select ‘Cash’, then ‘Move cash’, and go to ‘Withdraw cash’. Then follow the instructions on screen for a bank transfer.
If you request the payment before 2pm, the cash should reach your account by the end of the next working day. If request after 2pm, you will receive your payment after two working days.
If you need your cash sooner, you can request an urgent withdrawal. Urgent withdrawals cost £15.
Please note that the ii Stocks and Shares ISA is not a flexible ISA. This means you will use your annual allowance if you replace money you have withdrawn.
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