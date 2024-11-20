ISA allowance explained: limits and rules for 2026/27

What is the 2026/27 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance?

The 2026/27 ISA allowance is £20,000. This is the total amount you can pay into ISAs during this tax year.

You can split your allowance between any allowed combination of ISAs. For example, you could pay into a cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA in the same tax year. But the total can’t exceed £20,000.

The current tax year runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027.