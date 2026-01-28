Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
You have a £20,000 ISA allowance each year to use across all your ISA accounts.
The simplest way to add money to your ISA is by adding money from a bank account, either via instant bank payment or card payment.
You can set up a direct debit to regularly add money to your ISA every month. To set up a direct debit log into your ii account and go to ‘Cash’, then ‘Add cash’, and then ‘Move cash’. Select the account you want to add a Direct Debit to and follow the on-screen steps.
You can also top up your chosen investments monthly with our free regular investing service. This lets you invest monthly into your chosen investments without paying a trading fee.
You can add to your ISA via an internal cash transfer. To start an internal cash transfer log into your ii account and go to ‘Cash’. Then go to ‘Move cash’, then ‘Internal cash transfer’, and follow the on-screen steps.
You can add to your ISA via an ISA transfer from another account or provider. You can begin an ISA transfer by logging into your ii account and heading to ‘Portfolio’, then ‘Transfers’, and then ‘Transfer in’. We’ll work with your current provider to move your money to ii, so you don’t need to do anything else.
Moving your investments to an ISA means they’ll be sheltered from tax. And it’s a great way to make the most of any unused ISA allowance.
You can use a Bed and ISA to sell investments in a Trading Account and buy them back in your Stocks and Shares ISA in one simple transaction.
You'll only pay a trading fee on the re-purchase, not the sale. This means it’s cheaper to Bed and ISA than to sell your investments yourself, transfer your cash into your ISA, and then repurchase the shares.
To start a Bed and ISA log into your ii account and head to ‘Portfolio’, then ‘Transfers’, and then ‘Bed & ISA’.
You can transfer SAYE scheme shares to your ISA if you exercised your option within the last 90 days. The value of the shares you transfer will count towards your annual ISA allowance.
To start a SAYE scheme transfer you need to open an ISA and initiate the transfer with your employee scheme provider/broker/registrar.
If you and your spouse or civil partner have accounts with us, and you would like to fund their ISA with cash from any of your accounts, we can do this for you. You will need to contact us and we will arrange an internal transfer of cash from your account to theirs on your behalf.
Beyond these circumstances, you can’t pay into someone else’s ISA.
Whether you're on desktop or on the app, we've made withdrawing from your ISA easy.
You can withdraw money from your ISA into an account held in your name. Some providers have withdrawal limits, withdrawal fees, or require a notice period for withdrawal.
With ii, you can take money out of your ISA whenever you want, as many times as you want, and we don’t charge any withdrawal fees to withdraw your money.
If you request a cash withdrawal before 2pm, you’ll usually receive it the next working day. After 2pm, you'll receive your money within two working days. If you’re selling shares, you will not be able to withdraw the cash until after the trade has settled.
Regardless of how much money you withdraw from your ISA, you can’t put more than £20,000 into all of your ISA accounts combined in one tax year. Flexible ISAs allow you to replace the money you took out; however the ii Stocks & Shares ISA is not a flexible ISA.
Withdrawing and transferring an ISA might sound similar, but they are very different things. If you want to move cash from your ISA to your bank account, then you need to withdraw. But if you want to move money from one ISA to another, then you need to transfer an ISA. Your ISA annual allowance won’t be affected by an ISA transfer.
You don’t pay tax when you withdraw money from an ISA. Any profits you make in an ISA account are not taxable.
You have until 5 April to top up your ISA by instant bank payment, debit card payment, and cash transfer between ii accounts. If you want to contribute by bank transfer, you have until 31 March. For other payment methods the deadline may be sooner.
Knowing Tax Year End deadlines is crucial to making the most of your annual allowance and maximising your tax-efficient accounts.
Any unused ISA allowance from previous tax years can’t be carried forward.
Each tax year, you get a £20,000 allowance you can pay into your ISA accounts. You don’t have to use the full allowance, but you can’t carry over unused allowance from previous years.
You can invest up to £20,000 a year into your ISA accounts. Choosing whether to invest a lump sum or drip-feed investments into your ISA depends on your investment style.
There are advantages and disadvantages of investing bulk lump sums versus regular investing. Lump-sum investing can work well when markets are rising, but there are also advantages to investing small amounts regularly, to benefit from pound-cost averaging.
A flexible ISA allows you to withdraw money from the account and return it, in the same tax year, without it affecting your annual ISA allowance.
The ii Stocks & Shares ISA is not a flexible ISA so if you do withdraw your money, you won’t be able to replace the money you withdraw.