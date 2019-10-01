Can I pay money into my spouse or civil partner's ISA?

If you and your spouse or civil partner have accounts with us, and you would like to fund their ISA with cash from any of your accounts, we can do this for you. You will need to contact us and we will arrange an internal transfer of cash from your account to theirs on your behalf. If you would prefer to send a cheque, please make it payable to interactive investor services limited and clearly state your ISA number on the back. Send it to:

interactive investor

Payment Services

Exchange Court

Duncombe Street

Leeds

LS1 4AX