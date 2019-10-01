Adding and withdrawing money from an ISA
Adding money to your Stocks and Shares ISA
How do I add money to my Stocks and Shares ISA?
You can add money to your Stocks and Shares ISA by debit card, bank transfer or cheque. For more information on how to add money to your account, visit our help centre.
Can I set up a direct debit or regular payment plan?
You can set up a direct debit to make regular cash payments into your Stocks and Shares ISA, or set up Regular Investing to buy stock monthly.
Is there an advantage to investing bulk lump sums?
Choosing to invest a lump sum or drip-feed investments into your ISA depends on your investment style. There is no financial incentive for investing a bulk lump sum in your ISA. Lump-sum investing can work well when markets are rising but there are also advantages to investing small amounts regularly, to benefit from pound-cost averaging. To find out more about the advantages and disadvantages of investing bulk lump sums versus regular investing, read this article by Graeme Evans.
Can I pay money into my spouse or civil partner's ISA?
If you and your spouse or civil partner have accounts with us, and you would like to fund their ISA with cash from any of your accounts, we can do this for you. You will need to contact us and we will arrange an internal transfer of cash from your account to theirs on your behalf. If you would prefer to send a cheque, please make it payable to interactive investor services limited and clearly state your ISA number on the back. Send it to:
interactive investor
Payment Services
Exchange Court
Duncombe Street
Leeds
LS1 4AX
Do I have to put my money straight into investments?
You do not have to put your money into investments straight away, but you will not earn interest on any cash you hold in the ii Stocks and Shares ISA.
How do I withdraw money from my Stocks and Shares ISA?
You can withdraw money from your ISA into an account held in your name. If you withdraw cash from your ISA, it will lose its tax-efficient status and you will not be able to re-subscribe that amount in the same tax year.
To withdraw money, log in to your account and from the menu select cash & transfers > withdraw/transfer cash and follow the instructions on screen for a bank transfer.
How long does it take to withdraw funds from my Stocks and Shares ISA?
The timescale for withdrawing cash is the next working day if you make the withdrawal before 2pm, and two working days if you make the withdrawal after 2pm. If you are selling shares, you will not be able to withdraw the cash until after the trade has settled.
