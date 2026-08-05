ii most-bought investments: July 2026

Tesla enters the most-bought equities list for the first time in 2026 so far, with SpaceX in second place

Polar Capital Technology is the most popular investment trust among ii customers in July.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in July 2026.

ii’s most-bought active funds in July stayed consistent with June, with Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8), Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), and WS Blue Whale Growth I Sterling Acc (BD6PG56) taking the first, second, and third spot once again.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL) was the most-bought passive fund among ii investors in July, followed by Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ). The L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) dropped off the list after featuring in June.

Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) was the most popular investment trust with ii customers in July, dethroning Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), which dropped down to second place.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) dropped from third place in June to seventh place in July. New entrants include Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG) in eighth place, and BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM) in 10th place.

When it comes to equities, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) took the number one spot, followed by Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) in second place.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) re-entered the list in July – its first feature in the top 10 equities list in 2026 so far – in fourth place.

SanDisk Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNDK) made its first appearance in the top 10 in July, coming in eighth place. New entrants also include Barclays (LSE:BARC), AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY).

Most-bought funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in July, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor says: “Technology remained in vogue in July among investors despite question marks over the return on capital for the world’s biggest technology companies after massive investment in artificial intelligence (AI).

“Investors are accessing dedicated technology exposure through investment trust Polar Capital Technology, open-ended fund Polar Capital Global Technology, Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF.

“However, they are also drawn to funds with a significant weighting to the technology sector including WS Blue Whale Growth and Scottish Mortgage.

“Elsewhere, two enduring trends are the focus on global approaches and income opportunities.

“For global exposure, both passive and active funds are popular, and Artemis Global Income has both its accumulation and income share classes in the top 10. This value-focused fund holds only around a third of its assets in North America compared to around 70% for the MSCI World Index. It is also playing the AI theme, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN) and SK hynix Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SKHY) among its largest holdings.

“Income funds capturing investors’ attention range from the cash-like Royal London Short Term Money Market fund to renewable energy infrastructure trusts Greencoat UK Wind and Renewables Infrastructure Group.

“The renewable energy infrastructure sector has faced all manner of hurdles over the years, from the effect of higher government bond yields to regulatory changes and the broader malaise hitting investment trusts. Investors backing the sector are hoping for a turnaround, and some may view the yields as high enough to warrant being patient.”

Most-bought stocks

Commenting on the most bought stocks on interactive investor in July, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says: “SpaceX and Micron continued to be highly in demand among ii customers last month, securing the top two positions in the most-bought list of single stocks for July. Amid last month’s volatility in the AI and semiconductor space, investors have been buying shares in SanDisk. The company has fallen 40% over the last month but is still up by more than 400% this year highlighting the wild ride for investors in the sector.

“Tesla was a new addition last month as investors snapped up shares at a discount amid its 27% slide in July. Its shares were partly weighed down by disappointing second quarter earnings. Strong EV revenue was offset by falling average car selling prices and surging capex on AI and robotics. Tesla shares are down 30% since the start of the year.

“UK banks were in vogue in July, with Barclays and Lloyds among the most bought stocks on the ii platform thanks to earnings season which has brought the sector to attention among investors. Lloyds reported a 23% rise in pretax profit year-on-year and announcing a £1 billion share buyback. Barclays also reported strong half year earnings with notable gains from global markets, higher net interest income and structural hedge income.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN JULY 2026