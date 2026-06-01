10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 29 May 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

There are three new FTSE 100 stocks in this week’s list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. Topping the table is BP (LSE:BP.), which returns after a two-week break and leads the pack for the first time since early January.

Many oil companies have seen share prices fall sharply in recent weeks, tracking the downward trend in the price of oil amid increasing hopes of a peace deal in the Middle East. But BP is currently trading at levels not seen since mid-March after it sacked chair Albert Manifold after less than a year in the job. The news dumped BP shares down another 5%.

Explaining the decision, BP senior director and Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc, said: “…the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action”.

Investors were quick to snap up cheap stock, perhaps believing the market has overreacted to an isolated incident which the company can quickly recover from.

Surprisingly, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)’s is making its debut in the top 10, its previous best only 13th in January. It comes as the share price continues to drift lower, a trend which followed publication of annual results on 23 April. Despite solid numbers, they were shy of some City estimates and were accompanied by conservative guidance given the unresolved war with Iran.

Shares in sector peer Tesco (LSE:TSCO) have also struggled over the past week, ever since the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes fell 1.3% in April and revised down the initial estimated decline of 0.6% in February to 0.8%. Much of the drop was attributed to drivers buying less fuel because of high petrol prices. Retail sales, excluding automotive fuel, fell by 0.4% on the month. Bad weather also hit fashion sales.

Sainsbury’s shares had traded as high as 370p just before the Iran war but ended Friday’s session at an intraday low of 196.3p, a level not seen since September last year.

Fellow FTSE 100 constituent Glencore (LSE:GLEN) makes it back into the top 10, up from 15th last week. Investors are clearly optimistic that the mining company can retest last month’s record highs just below 600p. Analysts at JPMorgan remain neutral on the stock but still raised their price target from 500p to 560p.

Elsewhere, ITM Power (LSE:ITM)’s newfound popularity saw it bounce from 13th to fourth, its highest position since mid-April.

And we’ve got two US stocks in this week’s list. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has been popular here for the past month, and last week returned to the top 10 from 14th spot. The chip maker has been generating headlines with its incredible share price performance. Shares are up 79% in the past month and 140% from the post-Iran war low struck late March. Investors are still excited about AI data centre demand and possible chip shortages. And last week, broker UBS set a new price target of $1,625 as it announced a significant upgrade to earnings forecasts for the next three years.

Finally, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) makes its debut here in sixth place. It too has been caught up in the new wave of enthusiasm for tech stocks. Stuck at a multi-year low around $83 in April, down from over $200 last summer, the cloud computing platform firm ended Friday at $124.74 after adding over 20% last week.

Concerns that AI would disrupt its business model have been put firmly to one side. Broker Morgan Stanley notes that the company’s recent Analyst Day called for subscription revenue to roughly double to $30 billion (£22.3 billion) in 2030, representing 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Analysts there have a price target of $180.

Six stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Last week’s top stock Filtronic drops all the way down to 15th place, while Ceres Power is this week’s unlucky 13th. Taylor Wimpey, Greatland Resources, Georgina Energy and Lloyds Bank all drop off the radar for now.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Tech funds have regained ground in our weekly bestseller table as returns from the sector continue to stand out.

Polar Capital Global Tech I Inc GBP (B42W4J8) moves up five places this week, propelling it into the fourth spot, while L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) gains four positions.

The Polar Capital trust has performed especially well this year, with its exposure to Asia among the factors helping it to outpace its rivals and year-to-date returns coming to almost 55%. One of its main competitors, Allianz Technology Trust, is a little outside the list in 15th place.

Meanwhile, another of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds moves into the top 10 list, and there’s plenty of consistency elsewhere. Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), which put out a strong set of results last week, remains in the top spot, with Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) just behind it.

High-flying value play Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) is fifth, with Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) drifting down to ninth. As usual, the list is also littered with a handful of diversified passive funds.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.