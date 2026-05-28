FTSE 100 ex-dividend dates: June 2026

Ex-dividend day for 18 FTSE 100 companies will be felt the most in June by Sainsbury (J)’s, Land Securities Group and Persimmon when the shares trade without rights to their latest awards.

The supermarket chain is due to hand over 9.6p a share to shareholders on 10 July, as long as they are on the ownership register prior to the ex-dividend cut-off date of Thursday 4 June.

The distribution represents a dividend impact of more than 3% after shares fell to Wednesday night’s 306.2p, having been 353.1p prior to the declaration in its annual results on 23 April.

Persimmon shares have also weakened in the period since the housebuilder’s full-year figures on 10 March, when it unveiled an unchanged final dividend of 40p for payment on 10 July.

The dividend impact of 3.55% ahead of Persimmon’s ex-dividend date of 18 June is the biggest so far among the companies in the calendar for June.

The shares trade with a forward dividend yield of 5.6%, which compares with more than 6% for three property firms whose shares are due to be marked ex-dividend in June.

The 6.6% yielding Land Securities will have the biggest ex-dividend impact of the trio when its shares reach the payment cut-off point on Thursday 18 June.

The Bluewater and Piccadilly Lights owner is due to hand over 22.2p a share on 24 July, which compares with its price of 638p at Thursday’s opening bell for a dividend impact of 3.48%.

British Land Co’s dates for the award of 10.8p a share are the same as Land Securities, with the 6.0% yielding office campuses owner facing an ex-dividend impact of 2.66%.

The £4.5 billion market cap LondonMetric Property is the highest yielding of the trio at 6.8%, with the quarterly distribution of 3.3p a share due to be marked ex-dividend on 4 June.

The same day will see Vodafone Group and Marks & Spencer Group begin trading without the rights to their respective awards of 3p and 2.3625 euro cents (2.05p) a share.

The ex-dividend date with the biggest bearing on the performance on the FTSE 100 index will be 18 June when heavily weighted Compass Group and 3i Group Ord reach the dividend deadline.

The caterer has an index weight of about 1.45% and trades with a forecast yield of 2.4% as it prepares to distribute 25.5 US cents (18.98p) on 30 July. Other key ex-dividend dates include Experian, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and United Utilities Group Class A on 25 June.

About 7.5% of the FTSE 100 is due to be marked ex-dividend across the four Thursdays in June, a calculation based on the London Stock Exchange’s most recent figures at the end of March.

The awareness of ex-dividend dates can help investors time their dealings, particularly those seeking income who might be tempted by a high-yield opportunity before the cut-off point.

Others who are interested in a capital gain rather than income might wait until the ex-dividend date to buy the shares, especially if a chunky dividend is being paid.

There may also be reasons that an investor would rather not receive income, perhaps for tax purposes. In this case, they might sell ahead of the ex-dividend date.

Investors may also look to sell if they feel that income-seekers have driven up the share price in the run-up to the ex-dividend date.

Remember, though, that markets can be volatile, and timing your entry into a stock based on certain dates in the diary carries a risk that the share price moves against you.

Source: ShareScope, London Stock Exchange as at 28 May 2026. Indicative index weights as at closing on 31 March 2026.