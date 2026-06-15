10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 12 June 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Perhaps unsurprisingly Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) rocketed to first place in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, despite only launching its stock market listing on Friday.

The £75 billion raised from the oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO), and subsequent rally from the $135 issue price to peak of $176.52, makes SpaceX one of the world’s biggest companies at $2.1 trillion. It also makes largest shareholder Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Back on earth, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back in the top 10 after a two-week break. Shares in the high street lender jumped to a seven-week high as part of a sector-wide bounce on hopes of a Middle East peace deal.

BP (LSE:BP.) and Glencore also continued their yoyo performances, back in at number nine and 10 respectively this time. Rumours of some kind of settlement in the Middle East caused a decline in oil prices which fed through to BP. Bargain hunters are rarely far away, picking up stock at a 15% discount to March’s multi-year peak at 609p.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN), 12th last week, was chased higher amid growing optimism that Trump and Iran were close to signing a peace deal. Lower oil prices would have a positive impact on global growth, which is good news for demand in the commodities sector.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) jumped six places. Shares nudged up from 13-year lows but remain down 28% so far this year. While any agreement between the US and Iran is positive for inflation and global interest rates, investors will want to see some of that optimism feed through to the UK housing market before getting carried away.

Four stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Last week’s number two Filtronic (LSE:FTC) drops to 15th, while the three US tech firms – Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) – all vacate the top 10 as quickly as they arrived.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Fund investors have continued to show plenty of appetite for the space theme, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) keeping their spots in the top three.

Scottish Mortgage, which had around a fifth of its portfolio in Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) ahead of the latter’s blockbuster float last week, held on to the top spot, with Seraphim still in third.

There are no new names in the list, and some of the usual themes dominate.

Investors continue to like broad tracker funds, four of which appear in the list, as well as tech funds such as Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT).

Similarly, Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), which has a value approach but has captured some of the recent AI-related gains in markets such as South Korea, maintains its presence in our bestseller list.

And yet cash-like returns also remain popular. The Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund sits in second place.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.