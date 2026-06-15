10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 12 June 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
15th June 2026 14:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
|Company Name
|Place change
|1
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX)
|New
|2
|Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
|Up 6
|3
|ITM Power (LSE:ITM)
|Up 2
|4
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|Up 3
|5
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|Down 4
|6
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|New
|7
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|Down 1
|8
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|Up 1
|9
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|New
|10
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|New
Perhaps unsurprisingly Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) rocketed to first place in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, despite only launching its stock market listing on Friday.
The £75 billion raised from the oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO), and subsequent rally from the $135 issue price to peak of $176.52, makes SpaceX one of the world’s biggest companies at $2.1 trillion. It also makes largest shareholder Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.
- SpaceX IPO: how records fell on market debut
- Investing in space: funds, trusts, and ETFs offering a route in
- How will SpaceX affect tracker funds?
Back on earth, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back in the top 10 after a two-week break. Shares in the high street lender jumped to a seven-week high as part of a sector-wide bounce on hopes of a Middle East peace deal.
BP (LSE:BP.) and Glencore also continued their yoyo performances, back in at number nine and 10 respectively this time. Rumours of some kind of settlement in the Middle East caused a decline in oil prices which fed through to BP. Bargain hunters are rarely far away, picking up stock at a 15% discount to March’s multi-year peak at 609p.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN), 12th last week, was chased higher amid growing optimism that Trump and Iran were close to signing a peace deal. Lower oil prices would have a positive impact on global growth, which is good news for demand in the commodities sector.
Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) jumped six places. Shares nudged up from 13-year lows but remain down 28% so far this year. While any agreement between the US and Iran is positive for inflation and global interest rates, investors will want to see some of that optimism feed through to the UK housing market before getting carried away.
- Have stock markets kept pace with World Cup final ticket boom?
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Four stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Last week’s number two Filtronic (LSE:FTC) drops to 15th, while the three US tech firms – Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) – all vacate the top 10 as quickly as they arrived.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Fund investors have continued to show plenty of appetite for the space theme, with Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) keeping their spots in the top three.
Scottish Mortgage, which had around a fifth of its portfolio in Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) ahead of the latter’s blockbuster float last week, held on to the top spot, with Seraphim still in third.
There are no new names in the list, and some of the usual themes dominate.
- Nine ‘star’ fund managers of the future
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Investors continue to like broad tracker funds, four of which appear in the list, as well as tech funds such as Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT).
Similarly, Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7), which has a value approach but has captured some of the recent AI-related gains in markets such as South Korea, maintains its presence in our bestseller list.
And yet cash-like returns also remain popular. The Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund sits in second place.
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.