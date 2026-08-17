10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 14 August 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Five new companies joined the list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform this week, with insurer Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) replacing cancer drug maker AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) at number one.

Fellow pharma GSK (LSE:GSK), which is seeking to grow its cancer medicines, made a new entrance at number three. Shares for the FTSE 100 drug maker fell 7% over the week, potentially attracting bargain hunters. The fall in the shares came despite an announcement about several executives buying GSK shares via its share reward plan. In July, GSK announced a major acceleration of R&D spending to be funded via increased cost savings.

Elsewhere, tobacco companies Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) and British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) both entered the list at positions seven and eight respectively. Early week press speculation suggested that Imperial is planning to announce thousands of job cuts in key markets, including the US and Europe. Earlier in the year it flagged heightened costs caused by disruption in the Middle East.

Shares for Imperial fell 6% with the potential negative read-across taking BATS shares down 4% over the week and attracting buyers for each. In late June, BATS announced the axing of nearly a fifth of its workforce as it pursued an AI-driven overhaul to reduce costs.

Away from tobacco, insurer Aviva (LSE:AV.) entered the list at number nine. On Friday, it announced that first-half operating profits rose 24% to £1.33 billion, comfortably beating City forecasts of around £1.25 billion. The interim dividend was upped 7% to 14p per share and it is payable to eligible shareholders on 15 October. Broker UBS reiterated its ‘buy’ stance on the shares ppost the results. Aviva shares climbed 2% over the week and sit on an estimated future dividend yield of around 5.5%.

Finally, retailing mammoth Tesco (LSE:TSCO) entered the list in 10th place. Shares for the FTSE 100 company fell nearly 3% over the week. Broker Shore Capital removed its buy recommendation on the shares, a stance it had held for nearly three years. Shore continues to see merits in the investment thesis but flagged the retailer’s valuation as now fair.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISA

Another high-yielding renewables investment trust has entered our weekly bestseller list, in the form of Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG).

The trust is no stranger to the troubles associated with its sector, having suffered from weak performance in recent years and then irritated some shareholders with its abortive attempt to merge with HICL Infrastructure PLC Ord (LSE:HICL) in 2025.

But it continues to stand out from an income perspective, with a share price dividend yield just shy of 10%. Like some of its peers TRIG has also enjoyed strong returns so far in 2026, with a year-to-date return of around 19%.

The trust’s board has sought to win shareholders back over after last year’s merger controversy, and recently argued that it had made a strong start against a target to make some £400 million in asset sales. The trust has also issued some private debt in attempt to reduce the risk of refinancing at a higher interest rate and has seen its dividend cover improve.

TRIG rejoins Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), another high-yielding renewables name, in the bestseller list. However, another very different income favourite, Henderson Far East Income, exits the list. So does Polar Capital Technology, which has done very well from investments related to the artificial intelligence (AI) theme.

Beyond that, we see a decent level of consistency in the list once again. Cash fund Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) continues to rule the roost, with diversified tracker funds still in the second and third spot. Two of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy funds remain in the list, while Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) returns to the table.

Two strong performers this year, the value-minded Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) and future trends fund Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), also maintain their spots in the list.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.