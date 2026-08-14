Share Sleuth: why I took profits from an AI winner

Last month I liquidated some of the portfolio’s holding in Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) to add Keystone Law Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:KEYS) to Share Sleuth.

This month, my trading day was Tuesday 28 July. The portfolio’s cash balance was just shy of £5,000 but the minimum trade size set at 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value was £5,800.

Technically, I needed to raise cash by reducing or eliminating a holding to add a new holding or add to an existing one.

Reductions: AI boomers

These are the trades the Decision Engine was offering me:

company description score qual price ih% ss% ih%-% 18 Oxford Instruments Makes imaging and semiconductor manufacturing systems 6.9 7.0 -0.1 3.8% 6.4% -2.6% 24 Softcat Sells software and hardware to businesses and public sector 6.3 7.0 -0.7 2.6% 5.6% -3.0%

Click on a share’s score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio, ss% is the actual size of Share Sleuth’s holding, and ih%-% is the difference between ideal and actual sizes.

Based on my scores, two companies were over-represented in the portfolio. I reckoned both are decent quality businesses. They scored 7 out of 9 for quality, when I scored them last July and last April respectively.

I routinely check the regulatory news for each share in the Decision Engine and there had been none that would encourage me to rescore either share. Happily, both companies’ share prices had risen faster than the portfolio average, which is why they overrepresented.

They are beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Softcat (LSE:SCT) is an IT reseller helping to equip the data centres being built to do all the computing required. Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) makes some of the equipment.

Not having insight into how long the AI boom will last, or how severe the potential hangover will be, I was not inclined to raise their scores. However, it would not punish the two firms’ scores for receiving a windfall since their scores already incorporate the risk that the boom may not be long-lasting.

The easy decision was to reduce the portfolio’s holding in Softcat, which had a higher price score and a lower Decision Engine score.

Additions

A disposal would have raised the portfolio’s cash balance well above the level required to add a new holding, or add to an existing holding.

My options were:

0 company description score qual price ih% ss% ih%-% 1 FW Thorpe Makes lighting systems for commercial, industrial and public settings 9.9 9.0 0.9 9.8% 7.1% 2.7% 9 Judges Scientific Acquires and grows businesses that manufacture scientific instruments 7.5 6.5 1.0 4.9% 4.9% 13 Cake Box Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer 7.1 7.0 0.1 4.2% 4.2% 17 Auto Trader Online marketplace for motor vehicles 6.9 6.0 0.9 3.9% 3.9% 19 YouGov Surveys public opinion and conducts market research online 6.9 6.0 0.9 3.8% 3.8%

Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio, ss% is the actual size of Share Sleuth’s holding, and ih%-% is the difference between ideal and actual sizes.

In fact, the choice was much more limited than the five shares listed in the table.

The bottom four would have been new additions to the portfolio. Normally the opportunity to diversify would be welcome but last week’s article explained why I do not consider three of them to be serious candidates.

Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG), Autotrader Group (LSE:AUTO), and YouGov (LSE:YOU) all have quality scores below the median quality of score of 7. I would rather add stocks at or above the median.

Cake Box Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:CBOX) is in the frame, but the egg-free cake shop franchise has already published its full-year results and I am about to re-score it.

I wanted to read more about the integration of Ambala, a manufacturer and retailer of South Asian sweets that Cake Box acquired near the end of the previous financial year, and see what the company’s financials look like after the acquisition.

That left commercial lighting system manufacturer Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) as the highest-ranked share in the Decision Engine. It already accounted for 7.1% of the portfolio’s total value, but the Decision Engine algorithm said the ideal holding size was 9.8%, 2.7% of the portfolio’s total value more.

Since the minimum trade size is 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, the trade was on, just. Holding me back was the fact that I have already added to the holding once this year, in April, after I scored FW Thorpe last November.

The company published half-year results for the six months to December last March. Revenue fell 2.5% compared to the previous half-year and operating profit was flat. The outlook statement for the full year was characteristically realistic.

The company said investments in its factories in the UK and Europe might marginally suppress profitability, and while all its subsidiaries are targeted to grow, markets are challenging. Each “has its own slightly different set of circumstances to manage”.