10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 5 June 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

We’ve got another new leader in this week’s list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform, with Aviva (LSE:AV.) nudging up one place to the top spot for the first time since January. Shares in the finance and insurance firm are trading at their cheapest since late March, which is clearly attractive to bargain hunters.

Aviva is joined in the latest list by two stocks that have been popular in recent months, but which both fell out of the top 10 a week ago.

Sector peerLegal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) has significantly outperformed Aviva recently, particularly since mid-May amid reports that L&G boss Antonio Simoes was not considering a sale or structural break-up. So far this year, L&G shares are up over 3% compared with a 10% decline at Aviva. Last week, we revealed that L&G was among the 10 most-bought stocks on the ii platform in May.

High-yieldingTaylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)shares have drifted back to prices not seen since March 2013, testing what appears to be a level of support at around 76p; something they’ve done several times since the end of April. Clearly investors are betting the line will hold and trigger a bounce above 80p, which has been the trend in recent weeks. However, any significant break below 76p would be a warning sign for the housebuilder’s stock.

Filtronic (LSE:FTC) is back in second place after dropping to 15th the previous week. Excitement around the space sector had sent shares in the AIM-listed radio frequency (RF) equipment firm rocketing, but last week they fell 13% to their lowest in five weeks.

We’ve now got four US stocks in the top 10, with Broadcom and Marvell Technology joining NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)makes this list for only the second time and for the first time since January. But it was a grim few days for the semiconductor giant, which fell 9% last week following publication of first-quarter results. As we reported at the time, investors were disappointed at the absence of any upgrade on current guidance for $100 billion (£75 billion)-plus of AI revenues in the 2027 financial year.

At the start of 2026, shares in top 10 debutant Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) were trading at $85. Last week they peaked at $324 after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the semiconductor company would be the “next trillion-dollar company”.

After a 16.7% drop in value on Friday, Marvell is still worth a modest $230 billion, or a quarter of Huang’s forecast. At Computex Week in Taipei, the tech leader, who has already invested in Marvell, said: “When you take a computing problem, and you disaggregate it into a lot of parts, and you distribute it across the entire data centre, what’s necessary is connectivity. That’s the reason why Marvel is so essential.”

Five stocks make way for this week’s new entries. Last week’s top stock BP drops off the radar this time, as does fifth-placed Sainsbury’s. Servicenow drops from sixth to 13th, Glencore is down from eighth to 12th and IQE from ninth to 14th.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) remains in first place. Despite periods of volatility, its focus on high-growth global companies - particularly in technology and disruptive industries - continues to resonate with long-term investors who are willing to ride out short-term fluctuations in pursuit of capital growth.

Over the past week, SMT’s share price has dipped 6.6%, amid a broad sell-off among technology stocks as some investors lock in profits following a strong run over the past two months.

Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), which has seen its share price drop by 9.8% over the past week, holds steady in fourth place. It has posted eye-popping share price total returns over one year of 93.7%.

Holding on to the second spot is Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund. Higher interest rates mean money market funds generate an inflation-beating amount of income, with yields close to the Bank of England base rate. The expectation is that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has led to a higher oil price, will mean the Bank of England keeps interest rates at 3.75% for the foreseeable future.

There are no new names in the top 10 this week, but the biggest mover is Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) Investment Trust, which jumps six places. The two big themes driving its returns (space and defence) continue to generate plenty of excitement, and last month the fund raised £137 million for new investments via its C share issuance.

Passive funds are well represented, but there are modest downward moves. Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) has slipped three places, while L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16), HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15) are each down one place. Unchanged in the 10th spot is Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30)

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.