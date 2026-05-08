Seraphim unveils C share results

Space tech darling Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) has raised £137 million via its C share placing, providing plenty of funds to put into “advanced investment opportunities” but falling short of a £350 million ceiling.

The trust’s fundraising took in £76.4 million via a placing, £15.1 million in a direct subscription from an institutional investor and £45 million through its retail offer.

Seraphim’s board and investment manager said they were “delighted by the response of institutional and retail investors, including existing SSIT shareholders”, to the issue, and noted that the proceeds would be deployed into investment opportunities that had already been identified.

The C shares, a separate pool of money established to avoid cash drag in the rest of the fund, will convert into ordinary shares at periodic intervals based on quarterly valuations. The trust should be able to carry out further C share issuance in future, up to a £350 million total, if needed.

A volatile name since its 2021 launch, SSIT is enjoying an extremely strong run at the moment thanks to space exploration advances and growing defence spending.

The main shares have returned more than 170% in the space of just six months.

The fund has also seen plenty of good news in recent weeks, via the initial public offering (IPO) of major holding Hawkeye 360 Inc (NYSE:HAWK) and the recent bid for another big position, All.Space. Seraphim’s position in HawkEye is subject to a six-month lock-up, meaning it cannot sell the shares right away.

The recent successes of Seraphim are reflected in the valuation of its ordinary shares, which recently traded at around £2.28 and on a premium of around 60% to net asset value (NAV).

The C shares, by contrast, selling at £1, have offered a cheaper way in but could come with greater risk, given their focus on newer investments. They are expected to start trading on Tuesday 12 May.