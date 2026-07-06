10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 3 July 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
6th July 2026 11:23
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
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Top 10 shares in ISAs
|Company
|Place change
|1
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|Up 3
|2
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|Up 4
|3
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
|Down 2
|4
|Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP)
|New
|5
|Filtronic (LSE:FTC)
|New
|6
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|Up 3
|7
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|New
|8
|BT Group (LSE:BT.A)
|New
|9
|BAE Systems (LSE:BA.)
|New
|10
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|Down 8
A gain of three places putsBP (LSE:BP.) at the top of this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for the first time since the end of May. A drop to their lowest in almost five months was triggered by falling oil prices and some negative broker comment. Both JP Morgan and Jefferies cut their price targets, down to 550p and 520p respectively from 600p and 650p.
In response, speculators picked up cheap stock in the hope of a recovery further down the line, happy to collect a dividend yield of around 5.5% while they wait.
Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has fallen to third place from first after ending a shortened trading week on Wall Street down almost 14%. The chip maker’s share price is 20% lower than its recent high above $1,200, but analysts have been positive on the stock and, once again, investors are buying the dip.
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Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) is close behind, in at number four after failing to make the list in June. Thursday’s weak US jobs data reduced the likelihood of an increase in US interest rates, which put pressure on the dollar. That sent the price of gold to its highest in a couple of weeks, which makes gold stocks like Greatland more attractive.
The price recovery followed a bad start to the week despite what appeared to be good news on reserves at its Telfer and the Havieron mines. The Group Ore Reserve Estimate as at 31 March 2026 was up 62% at 5 million ounces (Moz), which includes a 150% increase at Telfer to 1.8Moz.
Greatland managing director Shaun Day called it “an outstanding achievement and an important step towards a multi-decade mine life for the world-class Telfer-Havieron gold-copper complex”.
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Filtronic (LSE:FTC) is in at five, its first appearance since a second place at the beginning of June. The shares traded at 480p in May but now languish near multi-month lows at 238p. Clearly investors are taking advantage, betting the supplier of equipment to Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) can one day rediscover previous highs.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has moved down from second place last week to 10th. The shares have bounced off a level of technical support at around $350. They were $466 five weeks ago but concerns about huge spending on AI and weaker-than forecast-growth in cloud revenue have had an impact.
The arrival of Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), BT Group (LSE:BT.A) and BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) means five stocks drop out of this week's list. SpaceX drops off the radar, as does takeover target easyJet (LSE:EZJ), bitcoin firm Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR), AIM-listed semiconductor company IQE (LSE:IQE) and clean energy tech firm Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR).
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Investors have shown greater appetite for the simplest form of market exposure in the last week, with several broad tracker funds either sticking near the top or moving up our bestseller table.
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) keeps second spot, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc (BMJJJF9) stays third and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15) nudges up two places to fourth. The Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) fund also hangs on in 10th place.
The Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund keeps its grip on the top spot, while more specifically tech and growth-focused funds such as Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) have lost some ground.
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Value play Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7) remains in the mid-table area in fifth place.
Popular yield play, Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL) makes up three places to seventh. It's often among the most popular investment trusts on the platform, as judged by real-time buys. But, as we have noted before, investors do seem to sacrifice better total returns elsewhere in the name of this trust’s chunky yield, which currently stands at around 9.5%.
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.