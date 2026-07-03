Shares for the future: a business transformed and positioned for growth?

The first hurdle in understanding Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) is the science. The second is the geopolitics. Big profits from tiny atoms Primarily, the company makes sophisticated scientific instruments used by researchers at academic institutions and in commercial teams. They are active in research and development, quality assurance, and increasingly in production environments. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts About three-quarters of total revenue and 96% of adjusted operating profit in the year to March 2026 was earned in Oxford Instruments’ Imaging & Analysis division. These companies make microscopes, detectors, and cameras. They are used by materials scientists, semiconductor designers, and life scientists to measure the properties of materials, drugs, and semiconductors, for example, at the tiniest scales. Oxford Instruments’ second division, Advanced Technologies, earns more than 90% of revenue from compound semiconductor manufacturing systems. Compound semiconductors are made from more than one element. They are more powerful and flexible than traditional silicon and account for about 8% of the rapidly growing $130 billion (£97.2 billion) semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Oxford Instruments’ etch and deposition technology adds a layer only a few atoms thick to semiconductor wafers and selectively removes it to create circuits, also with atomic accuracy. The thinness of these layers is a major determinant of how powerful and efficient the semiconductors are. Thin layers also require less material to produce, which reduces semiconductor fabricators’ manufacturing costs. Oxford Instruments says demanding applications like artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a shift from silicon to compound semiconductors. It has developed volume manufacturing systems so it can grow out of its research and development niche. To make the most of the opportunity, it opened a new manufacturing facility near Bristol in 2025, tripling its pre-existing capacity. Imaging & Analysis remains highly profitable, but it has contracted somewhat in recent years due to post-Covid destocking, trade restrictions, and low productivity at Belfast subsidiary, Andor, which was restructured in the year to March 2026. Despite promising signs of turnaround and growth, neither division grew in 2026, though. 2026: a game of two halves There were more headwinds: tariff increases, the erection of other trade barriers, and cuts in academic funding in the first quarter of the financial year, April to June 2025. These triggered an 11% decline in Imaging and Analysis orders. A recovery in the second half of the year, helped by the restructuring, resulted in a small increase in the value of orders at the end of the year, compared to the previous year at constant currency rates. The Advanced Technologies division experienced strong demand all year and the order book was 28% higher than it was in March 2025. Top stocks and markets in 2026 so far

Stockwatch: is this major event a trigger to buy the shares? The orders did not translate into revenue growth at either division. At Imaging & Analysis, revenue declined, and at Advanced Technologies it was flat. In both divisions, revenue lagged orders because growth was strongest in the final quarter. Many of the orders are being delivered in the current financial year. This situation was compounded at Advanced Technologies by longer lead times. The new volume manufacturing systems take longer to make and Oxford Instruments is inexperienced in building them. Manufacturing challenges at its new facility in Bristol delayed some deliveries and some customers delayed receipt of equipment because their new semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) were not ready for them.

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