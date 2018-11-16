The 30 most-consistent funds around

Which investment funds have put in the most reliable performances to make our line-up of the kings of consistency? Jennifer Hill has the winners here.

Our Consistent 30 line-up of funds across 15 leading sectors that produce not just strong but consistently reliable returns throughout a three-year period has been running for three years now. And 14 funds have retained their crowns this year, one more than last year. A further 10 funds, though dethroned by stronger contenders, retain their places in the top 10% of their respective sectors, up from just five in 2017. "It has been easier to be consistent this year because markets have been consistent," says Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, the fund ratings provider. "Investment styles that were popular previously are still in vogue, volatility has been low and markets have continued to climb." However, there have been some significant changes. Notably, Merian Global Investors (formerly Old Mutual Global Investors) has lost its shine, with the three funds that featured last year all losing their crowns. "Merian has a number of stock ideas that are consistent across its UK fund range, and these have encountered a couple of company-specific problems this year that have hurt performance," says McDermott. He nevertheless rates the fund manager as a "very good UK equities franchise". However, for Nexus Independent Financial Advisers, the jury is out. Managing director Kerry Nelson says: "A significant amount of corporate activity plus changes of strategy and personnel add up to too much turbulence for us." While strong past performance is no guarantee to future success, an analysis of consistency can help investors select funds that will afford them a smoother ride. But it is important to recognise the reasons for the consistency. Is it down to the manager's stockpicking prowess or to their investment style being in favour? "There are two types of consistency to consider: consistency of performance and consistency of investment style," says Ben Yearsley, a director at Shore Financial Planning. "Looking at just one of these can give you a skewed view of the investment world. Knowing why a fund has performed a certain way is almost as important as the consistency of its long-term performance."

Past performance is not a guide to future performance Bond kings There were mixed fortunes for last year's bond kings. Three out of six funds across three bond sectors – global, sterling corporate and sterling strategic bonds – retained a top-two position: the GAM Star Credit Opportunities, Pimco GIS UK Long Term Corporate Bond and Sanlam Strategic Bond. The first two have ranked among our Consistent 30 for three years running. The three outgoing funds remain strong contenders, retaining a place in the top 10% of their respective sectors despite losing out to stronger rivals in the contest for consistency. In the global bonds sector, Schroder ISF Global High Yield loses its place, the GAM fund moves to second spot, having underperformed over the past year, and Nomura Global High Yield Bond comes in because of its strong near-term performance and solid consistency score of 3.67. Last year's sterling strategic bond sector king, Schroder Long Dated Corporate Bond, loses its position due to its relatively poor consistency score. Given its focus on longer-dated bonds, it is more at risk from interest rate rises too, so it may not be a good bet at this stage of the economic cycle. Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond takes its place, with the Pimco fund heir to its throne. In the sterling strategic bond sector, the reigning fund has been ousted by a more worthy contender. Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond takes the place of GAM Star Credit Opportunities, thanks to its better consistency rating (1.9), higher returns and lower charges. The Sanlam fund remains second.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance Mixed-asset maestros Four out of six funds across our three mixed-asset sectors have retained their positions, highlighting the flexibility available to successful managers in these sectors to seek out the best returns. Royal London Sustainable World Trust and Baillie Gifford Managed retain the top two spots in the mixed-investment 40-85% shares sector with impressive consistency scores of 2.03 and 1.57 respectively. AXA Global Distribution moves up from second place in the mixed-investment 20-60% shares sector, displacing Artemis Monthly Distribution to take the top spot. Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust takes second place, thanks to its strong performance and low consistency score (2.43). Interestingly, another fund that focuses on sustainable investing is the most consistent fund in the flexible investment sector. Liontrust Sustainable Future Absolute Growth takes the top spot from Premier Multi Asset Global Global Growth, which has dropped out of the top 10% of funds. Unicorn Mastertrust retains second place in this sector. Simon Bullock, a partner and chartered financial planner at central London wealth planner Mulberry Bow, points to the potential of sustainable investing to drive consistently strong performance. He says: "Many of the methods, disciplines and principles [of sustainable investing] are not simply about sustainability; they are also good in an investing or business sense." He adds: "Indeed, evidence is emerging that there is a correlation between these disciplines and long-term performance." Consistent 30: methodology To make the grade, a fund's performance must have been in the top 10% of the sector in question over three years. Crucially, a fund must also have one of the best three-year consistency scores, as measured by the fund’s average decile ranking during 30 rolling six-month periods over the same time frame. Small funds with less than £25 million in assets were filtered out, as were funds that have not had the same fund manager at the helm throughout the three years. We have taken charges into account, occasionally penalising funds charging a premium price when it was a close call between several candidate funds. The 15 sectors analysed included the leading equity, bond and multi-asset sectors. We have excluded smaller sectors such as global equity income, and also the targeted absolute return and specialist sectors, where fund focuses and asset classes are particularly diverse. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.